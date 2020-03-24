Back
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Will Target $7,800, If This Happens

Tue, 03/24/2020 - 10:13
  • Yuri Molchan

    After Bitcoin blasted through the $6,000 level on Monday, crypto traders are now offering their take on its further price action with some being pretty bullish

As per CoinMarketCap, the flagship cryptocurrency is surging 14.85 percent. On Monday, BTC quickly broke through the $6,000 resistance after the US Fed Reserve announced infinite QE measures to support financial markets.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading at $6,705. Analysts believe that BTC needs to cross a few more upper levels and close above them in order to continue its rise.

‘Daily close above 6900 then i'll look for longs’

TraderSZ tweets that he is still leaning towards a bearish scenario. He is looking for BTC to close above the $6,900 level on the daily graph in order to start opening long positions.

If BTC drops below $5,850 again, the trader will look for shorts, he says.

“Sidelines for me personally. Still leaning bearish but no clear entry. IF we clear 5850 again, I'll start looking for shorts. Daily close above 6900 then i'll look for longs. Avoiding this range we're in. Looking to play breakout. Not a fan of scalping btc so will be in fx till then.”

Trader ‘George’ tweeted that Bitcoin did not sweep the lows before its sharp rise on Monday. He stated that he will keep looking to open short positions on any sweep of the BTC highs, since the major crypto may drop as fast as it rose.

Summarizing his take, ‘George’ tweets:

“If something isn't clear, stay out. Simple as that.”

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Level That Could Resume Bull Trend Revealed by Tuur Demeester - READ MORE

If it happens ‘I'll be targeting $7,800 next’

Analyst Michael van de Poppe believes that right now Bitcoin needs to break out of the $6,800-$6,950 area – in that case further price moves are likely to be bullish and BTC will head for $7,800.

However, if that fails to happen, the analyst says he will remain bearish and will target the $5,200-$4,800 zones.

“Bullish if we break $6,800-6,900 and flip support. Bearish if not, and then I'm still targeting $4,800/5,200. I'm just sharing my views here.”

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

Bitcoin (BTC) Still Behind Gold (XAU), Despite Overnight Surge: Peter Schiff

Tue, 03/24/2020 - 12:53
  • Yuri Molchan

    Major Bitcoin critic Peter Schiff has criticized BTC again, despite the overnight price surge of 18 percent, and stated that gold is in a bull market

On Monday, after the Fed’s announcement of ‘QE Infinity’, the price of Bitcoin soared past the $6,000 level and is now trading in the $6,600 area with analysts debating whether it will keep rising or show a massive reverse.

Overnight, Bitcoin added about 18 percent. However, the prominent Bitcoin opponent and gold advocate, Peter Schiff, stated that Bitcoin is still underperforming gold and the latter is in a bull market, unlike BTC.

‘Ignoring Bitcoin's 12% gain today’

The CEO of Euro Pacific Capital, Peter Schiff, has again taken to Twitter to stab at Bitcoin despite its significant overnight price gains, rising by around $1,000.

In his latest tweet, Schiff says that, despite the new quick gains, Bitcoin is still 35 percent below its 2020 high and just 3 percent up YTD.

Unlike BTC, says Schiff, gold is in a bull market. XAU is only 2 percent below its 2020 high and is up 7 percent year-to-date.

Schiff also says that now BTC is 65 percent below its 2017 high and that it may never reach a new high ever again, unlike gold.

Bitcoin has outperformed S&P 500

CIO of Arcane Assets and trader Eric Wall stated that over the past months Bitcoin has been outperforming the S&P 500 index.

Alex Kruger also recently tweeted that Bitcoin has been trading like a low beta stock as of late, which means that BTC is starting to behave like a safe haven asset. Trader Willy Woo shared a similar take on Monday.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Will Target $7,800, If This Happens - READ MORE

‘Might be testing the levels at $4,200 or $4,800’

As per the short-term prospects for Bitcoin, trader ‘Crypto Michael’ believes that BTC is likely to drop and test the $4,800-$4,200 area.

However, he reminded the community that low levels offer great opportunities for BTC investors.

