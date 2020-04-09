Bitcoin (BTC) Price 'Wants Some Action', $8,250 Zone First Target

Tweet-based article

Bitcoin keeps rising, trading in the $7,200 area. While trader opinions are split, one remains bullish, expecting BTC to break through the $8,000 resistance soon

While Bitcoin is rising, traders and analysts on Twitter are hesitating, sharing both bullish and bearish scenarios. One of them, though, expects the BTC price to take some action and surge to the $8,250 area.

‘Bitcoin wants some action’

Trader ‘Crypto Rand’ has tweeted, sharing his bullish mood on Bitcoin, posting a chart and saying that ‘Bitcoin wants some action’. The graph shows that ‘Crypto Rand’ has marked the area between $8,000 and $8,250 as its first target.

Amsterdam-based analyst ‘Crypto Michael’ has commented on the current state of things with Bitcoin, saying that it is rising slowly. However, the volume is dropping.

He mentioned that some shorters are still waiting for the flagship crypto to reach $7,700-$8,000. More and more traders are going bullish, the analyst said.

“The price of $BTC is slowly grinding upwards, but volume is decreasing. The $6,900 shorters got stopped out & flipped long, while the $7,700-8,000 shorters are waiting. More and more people turning bullish, giving me indication that liquidity is beneath us. Let’s see.”

‘Resistance around 7800’

Trader ‘Bitcoin Jack’ shared two scenarios. According to the first one, Bitcoin is going to test the resistance at $7,800. The other option suggests that BTC will decline to the $6,800 support level.

He later seemed to choose the second scenario. In the comment thread, he added:

“There is quite some liquidity sitting around 6800-6900. Wouldn't surprise me we test it.”

Bitcoin hashrate likely to surge after the halving: PlanB

Prominent analyst and inventor of the stock-to-flow model, PlanB, believes that after the approaching halving the Bitcoin hashrate will likely surge, as it did after the two previous similar events.

He specified that this scheme works only for Bitcoin and not altcoins. He reminded readers that last year, after the LTC halving in August, the coin’s hashrate dropped. So did the BCH hashrate after its halving on April 8.