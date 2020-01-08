Bitcoin (BTC) Price Touches $8,400 After Iran Missile Attack

The Bitcoin price briefly surged to the $8,400 level at about 0:55 UTC following the escalation of the US-Iran conflict, CoinStats data shows.
On Jan. 8, Iran fired more than a dozen ballistic missiles at Iraqi military bases and the US house troops that as an act of "revenge" for the assassination of Iran's military leader Qasem Soleimani that had been ordered by US President Donald Trump on Jan. 3.
Trump took to Twitter to console US citizens with the "All is well!" tweet while announcing his official statement. The Pentagon confirmed that there were no casualties but the attacked bases are still being searched.
All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 8, 2020
As Ikigai Asset Management CIO Travis Kling points out, the prices of gold and oil grew in tandem with BTC, which highlights the demand for safe-haven assets.
Updated. pic.twitter.com/H03MDBMcIp— Travis Kling (@Travis_Kling) January 7, 2020
Meanwhile, according to CNBC, US stock futures took a nosedive following the attack with the S&P 500 dropping by at least 1.3 percent.
test comment
- Log in or register to post comments
Get $5,500 USD every day, for six months!
See how it works
Do you know you can hack into any ATM machine with a hacked ATM card??
make up your mind before applying, straight deal...
Order for a blank ATM card now and get millions within a week!: contact us via email address::[email protected]
We have specially programmed ATM cards that can be used to hack ATM machines, the ATM cards can be used to withdraw at the ATM or swipe, at any store or POS. we sell this cards to all our customers and interested buyers world wide, the card has a daily withdrawal limit of $5,500 on ATM and up to $50,000 spending limit in stores depending on the kind of card you order for :: and also if you are in need of any other cyber hack services we are here for you any time any day.
Here is our price list for the ATM CARDS:
Cards that withdraw $5,500 per day costs $380 USD
Cards that withdraw $10,000 per day costs $665 USD
Cards that withdraw $35,000 per day costs $3,550 USD
Cards that withdraw $50,000 per day costs $5,500 USD
Cards that withdraw $100,000 per day costs $8,000 USD
Make up your mind before applying, straight deal!!!
The price include shipping fees and charges, order now: contact us via email address::[email protected]
website: https://harrylee62.wordpress.com/2020/01/08/blank-atm-card
whatsApp: +1(312) 298-9500
GET YOUR BLANK ATM CARD
- Log in or register to post comments
Get $5,500 USD every day, for six months!
See how it works
Do you know you can hack into any ATM machine with a hacked ATM card??
make up your mind before applying, straight deal...
Order for a blank ATM card now and get millions within a week!: contact us via email address::[email protected]
We have specially programmed ATM cards that can be used to hack ATM machines, the ATM cards can be used to withdraw at the ATM or swipe, at any store or POS. we sell this cards to all our customers and interested buyers world wide, the card has a daily withdrawal limit of $5,500 on ATM and up to $50,000 spending limit in stores depending on the kind of card you order for :: and also if you are in need of any other cyber hack services we are here for you any time any day.
Here is our price list for the ATM CARDS:
Cards that withdraw $5,500 per day costs $380 USD
Cards that withdraw $10,000 per day costs $665 USD
Cards that withdraw $35,000 per day costs $3,550 USD
Cards that withdraw $50,000 per day costs $5,500 USD
Cards that withdraw $100,000 per day costs $8,000 USD
Make up your mind before applying, straight deal!!!
The price include shipping fees and charges, order now: contact us via email address::[email protected]
website: https://harrylee62.wordpress.com/2020/01/08/blank-atm-card
whatsApp: +1(312) 298-9500
Interview With Bitfinex and Tether CTO Paolo Ardoino on Their New Innovative Products, Next Bitcoin ATH, & DEXes
Bitcoin Dips Below $7,000, is a Sharp Correction to $6000s Unavoidable?
Will Bitcoin Hit Peak Exhaustion in 2019 End? What Indicators Show
Bitcoin (BTC) Bull Market Has Already Started. Trading Legend Peter Brandt Explains Why
Bitcoin Price Hitting $1 Mln Wouldn't Be Very Impressive, According to American Institute for Economic Research
Coinbase Pro App Now Available for All Android Users Worldwide