Bitcoin (BTC) Price: Top Crypto Traders Reveal Levels at Which Things Will Turn Bearish

📰 News
Sun, 03/08/2020 - 08:58
  Alex Dovbnya

    The bulls should be prepared for a streak of ugly red candles if BTC fails to rally to $9,500 in the near future

After a five percent price bounce on March 4, Bitcoin (BTC) failed to rally higher and erased its recent gains.

At press time, the orange coin is trading $8,736 on the Gemini exchange, with the bears vying to take back control of the market. 

Tone Vays reveals when he will turn into a bear

Former Wall Street trader Tone Vays has weighed in on Bitcoin's price action in his recent video. The trader says that the current candle is still nothing to write home about for the bears.    

Based on the TD Sequential indicatorBTC didn't record a lower low, which is important for keeping the bullish narrative alive.      

Bitcoin Price

However, if BTC starts trading below the previous weekly close, Vays says that he will become a bear once again. He still sticks to his earlier prediction that Bitcoin could spend the majority of this year below $10,000.    

"This could get very, very ugly," Vays noted.   

Will the bulls save the day?

According to trader DonAlt, who miraculously predicted Bitcoin's price action throughout 2020, the bears will remain in the driver's seat unless BTC leaps to the $9,500 level that it struggled to reach during the previous fakeout. 

Bitcoin Price

DonAlt is going to keep a close eye on this week's candle. If BTC closes below $8,750 on March 8, it will result in bearish retests of both lower and higher time frames. 

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

📰 News
Sun, 03/08/2020 - 09:45
  Alex Dovbnya

    David Schwartz, the CTO of Ripple, reveals whether validators can destroy all XRP tokens that the company holds in its escrow wallet

In a series of tweets, David Schwartz, the CTO of blockchain company Ripple who also happens to be the main architect of its proprietary software, answered some questions about creating or destroying XRP.  

He explained that validators couldn't simply destroy XRP tokens that are held in the company's escrow wallet. 

No more tokens 

According to Schwartz, nobody can create more tokens because of certain "safeties" in the software that prevent more issuances. The total circulating supply of XRP stands at 100 bln tokens with nearly 60 percent of it locked in Ripple's escrow wallet

XRP owners can lock or destroy their tokens if they want to. However, if validators potentially revolt against Ripple and choose to burn its escrow holdings, the server that powers the XRP ledger would simply count them as disagreeing ones, which could potentially halt the network.      

Changing the rules 

Schwartz claimed that changing the rules would require a hard fork. Those network participants who agree with them would have to update their code. 

Back in September, some members of the XRP community who were dissatisfied with the company's egregious sales decided to create a fork called Ripple One. However, this plan never got off the ground. 

