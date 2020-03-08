Bitcoin (BTC) Price: Top Crypto Traders Reveal Levels at Which Things Will Turn Bearish

The bulls should be prepared for a streak of ugly red candles if BTC fails to rally to $9,500 in the near future

After a five percent price bounce on March 4, Bitcoin (BTC) failed to rally higher and erased its recent gains.

At press time, the orange coin is trading $8,736 on the Gemini exchange, with the bears vying to take back control of the market.

Tone Vays reveals when he will turn into a bear

Former Wall Street trader Tone Vays has weighed in on Bitcoin's price action in his recent video. The trader says that the current candle is still nothing to write home about for the bears.

Based on the TD Sequential indicator, BTC didn't record a lower low, which is important for keeping the bullish narrative alive.

However, if BTC starts trading below the previous weekly close, Vays says that he will become a bear once again. He still sticks to his earlier prediction that Bitcoin could spend the majority of this year below $10,000.

"This could get very, very ugly," Vays noted.

Will the bulls save the day?

According to trader DonAlt, who miraculously predicted Bitcoin's price action throughout 2020, the bears will remain in the driver's seat unless BTC leaps to the $9,500 level that it struggled to reach during the previous fakeout.

DonAlt is going to keep a close eye on this week's candle. If BTC closes below $8,750 on March 8, it will result in bearish retests of both lower and higher time frames.