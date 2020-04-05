U.Today is supported by its audience. When you buy through referral links, we may earn a commission.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price to Target $1,000,000 After COVID-19 and Analyst Explains Why

News
Sun, 04/05/2020 - 16:04
Vladislav Sopov
Total addressable market (TAM) is one of the key characteristics used to evaluate every project and its assets. Which asset may be a reference for Bitcoin (BTC)?
Mr. Qiao Wang, an angel investor and Messari Co-Founder and Product Director, recently explained that the correlation between the Gold (XAU) and Bitcoin (BTC) market caps may be adjusted amid the ongoing quantitative easing (QE) policy of the U.S. Federal Reserve

Bitcoin (BTC) TAM to Triple

Mr. Wang recalls that the net market capitalization of Gold (XAU) is usually used as a reference for measuring the total addressable market (TAM) of  Bitcoin (BTC). People mainly utilize these numbers due to the widespread bullish narrative around the 'Digital Gold and its intrinsic value.

According to Mr. Wang, with large amounts of financial injections being put in place to prevent  a market depression, the U.S. Dollar is subject to inflation. So, the price of Gold (XAU) has all the chances of increasing rapidly and can literally 'triple from here'.

That being said, if we evaluate the market cap of Gold (XAU) at $20 trillion, this breathtaking sum is the new Bitcoin (BTC) total addressable market size. Therefore, a 'fair' price for one token from the cryptocurrency's flagship goes to $1,000,000 USD.

Not a Hopium

One seasoned analyst underlined that this evaluation shouldn't trigger any kind of hopium. If it were that easy, the hodlers across the globe would enjoy a six-digit Bitcoin (BTC) price right now. Nevertheless, the new metrics are really meaningful for Bitcoin (BTC) price according to Mr. Wang: 

This is not meant to be hopium, but a reminder that TAM is a moving target. 

Amidst the COVID19-caused market bloodbath, Bitcoin (BTC) prospectors discuss the 'Gold 2.0' here and there. Recently, Indian billionaire and Bitcoin (BTC) investor Chamath Palihapitiya said that it's too volatile for being valued at such a high number.

Zero or Millions? Bitcoin (BTC) Future Predicted By Billionaire Investor
 

However, Mr. Palihapitiya also thinks that 'millions' for one Bitcoin (BTC) isn't an unattainable goal.

About the author

Vladislav Sopov

 Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockhain. Worked in independent analysis (Crypto Briefing) as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

