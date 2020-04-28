Bitcoin (BTC) Price to Target $10,000 if it Breaks Monthly Resistance: Top Analyst

Tweet-based article

Bitcoin remains in the $7,700 area, trying to break through the resistance. A top analyst and trader reveals one condition under which BTC could skyrocket toward $10,000

The flagship cryptocurrency has been trading above the low $7,000 area for a few days now. On April 24, it managed to make an abrupt rise from $7,087 to $7,465. Then the ascent continued to the current value of $7,746, where BTC is testing a resistance.

A cryptocurrency trader and analyst with an impressive amount of followers (153,800) says that he may long his ‘disbelief with a $10,000 target’ if the following happens.

$10,000 on the horizon despite skepticism

Trader and analyst @CryptoCred seems to be skeptical on Bitcoin for now. However, he hasn't given up on the possibility of it skyrocketing if it manages to make a bullish monthly close. In that case, he states, the target may become $10,000.

“No compelling $BTC read for me right at this moment. Weekly resistance got smashed ($7600) but we're right at monthly resistance ($7700) ahead of the monthly close. If monthly closes bullishly, I'll look to long my disbelief with a $10k target. Otherwise, Hades/eternal range.”

‘We will wipe out all the shorters’

Back in March, trader @IamCryptoWolf shared a video on TradingView, suggesting that BTC was likely heading for the $10,000 level. The video is dated March 13, which was the second day of the Bitcoin blood bath.

Now, the trader has retweeted a screenshot, saying: “Yes, I believe it is still in play.”

He has also spoken his mind on those looking forward to shorting Bitcoin when it reaches the $8,000 zone or comes close to it.

“I know everyone wants to short 8k's confluence of resistances such as: 61.8 Fib retracement; Daily MA 100 and 200; Weekly horizontal resistance. That's why we will have expansion and wipe out all the shorters.”

Trader ‘Smokey’, who works with the Ichimoku cloud system is also bullish on upcoming Bitcoin moves.