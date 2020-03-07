Back
Original article based on tweet

Bitcoin (BTC) Price to Surge after Breaking $9,500: Trader

📰 News
Sat, 03/07/2020 - 08:31
  • Yuri Molchan

    As Bitcoin is hanging in the $9,100 area, a crypto trader predicts that BTC needs to overcome a few more close barriers to get its price pushed North

Contents

This week has been pretty fortunate for Bitcoin and crypto regarding the fundamentals. India has removed the RBI-imposed crypto ban (although, this story seems not to be over yet, as the central bank intends to challenge this verdict in court), South Korea has officially approved crypto currency trading and a French court acknowledged Bitcoin as a currency (as well as Germany a short while before that).

With the halving about two months away, all eyes of the community are on the Bitcoin price. A cryptocurrency trader offers his take on when BTC is likely to start surging before this much-expected event and why.

‘Bitcoin needs to break and hold above $9,500s’

Crypto trader Josh Rager says that the $9,400-$9,500 mark has been an important S/R level since summer 2019. If BTC breaks above that, Rager tweets, it will likely to trigger a bullish continuation.

The trader places his take profit target in the $9,400 area.

BTC price Josh Rager

Bitcoin (BTC) Fixes This: Federal Reserve Quarantines Cash to Stop Coronavirus

‘The lowest BTC price has been avoided so far’

Trader Crypto Dog has shares some information he had got from a big BTC miner. As per the trader, the person said that the lowest price point for Bitcoin has been avoided so far - $8,200.

Regarding the recent U-turn of the crypto policy in India, crypto asset manager and investor Marius Landman stated that he expects the majority of self-made millionaires in the crypto sphere to emerge from India in the future.

The reason for this, he reckons is that people there love safe haven assets – gold, silver and cryptocurrencies.

#Bitcoin Price Prediction #Cryptocurrency Trading

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

Ethereum (ETH) Is Main Project Pushing Crypto Industry Forward: Weiss Ratings

📰 News
Sat, 03/07/2020 - 09:51
  • Yuri Molchan

    After ‘Pomp’ stated Ethereum is similar to fiat recently, saying that devs want to build on Bitcoin, Weiss Ratings offers its take on Ethereum’s role in the industry

Contents

Earlier this week, the VC investor and Bitcoin bull Anthony Pompliano stated in his daily newsletter that it is a mistake to believe that Ethereum is money.

This brought up a heated discussion between him and fans of Ethereum and ETH-based DeFi.

Now, the prominent financial agency Weiss Ratings has a say and offers its take on the role of Ethereum in the crypto industry.

Weiss Crypto Ratings Vs. Pomp

Weiss Ratings does not refer to Pomp directly, only cites the statement. The financial agency stands up to protect the second largest blockchain and its ETH coin. Weiss Ratings rebukes those who are encouraging the US to build a digital USD and praising China for developing its crypto DCEP, since these people support centralized cryptocurrencies rather than decentralized ones.

The agency also says that Ethereum is what pushing the crypto industry forward. The majority of the current crypto projects, including Binance, Tron, EOS and many others, were initially built on Ethereum.

Weiss Ratings points out that the Ethereum blockchain and its coin are good both for building and trading:

“We've seen people call #ETH "fiat money" while praising governments for their efforts to introduce their own "digital currencies" like it relates to crypto. Right now, ETH is the main project pushing our industry forward. Whether you want to build or trade, ETH is where it's at.”

Bitcoin (BTC) Now Qualified as Legal Form of Money by French Authorities

Whales are buying ETH

Earlier this week, the analytical agency Santiment shared data which says that crypto whales have begun accumulating the second biggest cryptocurrency.

The top 100 Ethereum holders are again starting to acquire higher percentages of the total ETH supply, the Twitter post says.

ETH whales

Many are expecting Ethereum price to surge to new highs this year – largely due to the fast development of Ethereum based DeFi dapps and the amount of ETH locked in them.

#Ethereum News #Blockchain News

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

