Bitcoin (BTC) Price to Spike to $85,000 After Next Bullish Cycle, Prominent Crypto Trader Predicts

Expert in crypto trading Josh Rager has made a forecast that the Bitcoin price may reach a much lower ATH in the upcoming few years than many financial advisors predict

Numerous crypto experts and hedge fund managers believe that the next all-time high that Bitcoin is bound to reach in a few years is not less than $100,000. However, Josh Rager, a famous trader on crypto Twitter, reckons that the realistic price for Bitcoin in this case would lie between $75,000 and $85,000, unlike many other individuals think.

Why $85,000, not $100,000?

Josh Rager points to a great amount of analysis which suggests that in the coming few years Bitcoin may be worth at least $100,000 (and some also say the price will be $300,000 or even $1 mln).

However, Rager states that with each bullish cycle, peak levels of BTC become 20 percent smaller than previously. That is why, he says that the new ATH Bitcoin is bound to hit in the future is likely to be $75,000 - $85,000.

Many expect that Bitcoin will surge to the moon this year after the halvening in May. However, Fundstrat’s Tom Lee believes that even though 2020 would be more profitable for the bulls, his bet for this year is merely $14,000. That is a little far from the ATH of 2017, when the price of Bitcoin came close to $20,000.

Must Read Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction — Analyzing Chances to Reach $9,000 - READ MORE

“BTC will probably push towards 9300 next”

Another crypto trader on Twitter, going by the name ‘TraderSZ’ has published a post with his short-term BTC price prediction.

In case Bitcoin manages to stay above the $9,000 level, ‘TraderSZ’ thinks that the price is likely to spike towards $9,300.

Still, the trader leaves a chance for a correction. If it happens, he writes, then Bitcoin may well slump to the $8,300 area.

"The monthly close is gonna be fun to observe"

Crypto trader and investor @CryptoDonAlt tweets that the monthly close is going to be very interesting for all Bitcoin traders and investors. However, his thought is that the bulls are going to celebrate either way. If they are well-positioned on the market, of course.