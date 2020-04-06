Bitcoin (BTC) Price to Skyrocket after Halving If This Happens: Details

Tweet-based article

While Bitcoin remains above $7,100, prominent analyst PlanB has revealed a condition under which the BTC price may skyrocket after the halving

Earlier today, the price of the ‘digital gold’ flipped the $7,000 resistance and is now trading in the $7,100 zone. With the third BTC halving to happen on May 12, traders and investors keep arguing whether the BTC price is going to surge and whether the halving is priced in.

Trader PlanB has shared under which condition the price of the flagship cryptocurrency could likely go to the moon.

‘BTC will soar if $400M stays’

Trader PlanB has posted a tweet, saying that $400 mln in monthly inflow from investors since 2017 has helped BTC remain at the $7,000 level. After the halving takes place, he said, the amount of cash necessary for this will be even half as much.

However, the trader said, if $400 mln per month remains, then the price of Bitcoin will skyrocket.

The CEO of Blockstream, Adam Back, responded that there is some amount of uncertainty “waiting to see what happens with the halving”. However, Back is looking forward to Bitcoin’s "quantitative hardening", a term he is using to refer to the upcoming halving.

“Plus some activity is uncertain "waiting to see what happens with the halvening". and if there is positive movement, the media talks about it and creates a positive reflexivity loop. looking forward to the quantitative hardening event, when bitcoin's rate of coin supply halves!”

PlanB agreed, stating that, among the uncertainties, there is the fear of miners shutting down their rigs and capitulating or going into a ‘death spiral’, as it is also called.

However, he believes that ‘a couple of difficulty adjustments after the halving will take this risk away.’

Pomp: The argument that "the Bitcoin halving is priced in" is dumb

Prominent Bitcoin advocate and VC investor Anthony Pompliano has just tweeted, criticizing those who keep saying that the BTC halving is priced in. He called this argument ‘dumb’, explaining that the price is not going to remain at its current level nor drop since the demand for Bitcoin will hardly decrease fifty percent (together with miner rewards).