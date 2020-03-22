Bitcoin (BTC) Price to Retest $4,200 Next Week, Sad Reason Explained by Trader

With Bitcoin (BTC) failing to hold its crucial $6,400 support level, its positions look more and more weakly for bulls. One trader explains what may send it below $5,000.

It's obvious that the days of extreme market volatility, which have been caused by the coronavirus outbreak, are very far from ending. The gains for Bitcoin (BTC) were erased by the second wave of painful drops (March 12-13) but stopped at the important support level of $6,400. Where is its next target?

Bearish Until $6,800

Dutch crypto trader and analyst Michael van de Poppe admitted that he is mostly bearish on Bitcoin (BTC) despite the fact that it managed to regain some of the previous losses.

Quite frankly, $BTC is acting okay, but the push feels a bit odd.



As long as $BTC doesn’t break and flip $6,800, I’m remaining bearish.



Expecting to see retests of $4,200 / $4,800 to occur.



Especially since next week should be more panic in countries regarding coronavirus. — Crypto Michaël (@CryptoMichNL) March 22, 2020

For Mr. van de Poppe, the $6,800 level will only act as an indicator for a confident bullish reversal after a bloody drop. As the price of Bitcoin (BTC) is nowhere near this splendid level, the holders of an orange coin should brace themselves for another round of painful retests. $4,800 and then $4,200 will be the most significant support levels along this way.

According to seasoned trader, the SARS-NCoV-19-based panic will strengthen the bearish narrative next week.

Staying in a Happy Place

Another prominent trader and analyst Scott Melker admitted that $6,000-$7,000 waters are a safe zone for Bitcoin (BTC). The Wolf of All Streets named this territory the 'happy place'.

The 6000s are really Bitcoin’s happy place. — The Wolf Of All Streets (@scottmelker) March 21, 2020

It should be noticed that the price of Bitcoin (BTC) returned over $6,000 less than three years ago after the third worst drop in history.

Must Read Bitcoin (BTC) Price Worst Day Since 2017: What Happened? - READ MORE

At press time, Bitcoin (BTC) was trading at $6,221 on major spot exchanges, gaining 65% from its 2020 bottom.