Bitcoin (BTC) Price to Retest $4,200 Next Week, Sad Reason Explained by Trader

Sun, 03/22/2020 - 15:10
  • Vladislav Sopov

    With Bitcoin (BTC) failing to hold its crucial $6,400 support level, its positions look more and more weakly for bulls. One trader explains what may send it below $5,000.

It's obvious that the days of extreme market volatility, which have been caused by the coronavirus outbreak, are very far from ending. The gains for Bitcoin (BTC) were erased by the second wave of painful drops (March 12-13) but stopped at the important support level of $6,400. Where is its next target?

Bearish Until $6,800

Dutch crypto trader and analyst Michael van de Poppe admitted that he is mostly bearish on Bitcoin (BTC) despite the fact that it managed to regain some of the previous losses.

For Mr. van de Poppe, the $6,800 level will only act as an indicator for a confident bullish reversal after a bloody drop. As the price of Bitcoin (BTC) is nowhere near this splendid level, the holders of an orange coin should brace themselves for another round of painful retests. $4,800 and then $4,200 will be the most significant support levels along this way.

According to seasoned trader, the SARS-NCoV-19-based panic will strengthen the bearish narrative next week.

Staying in a Happy Place

Another prominent trader and analyst Scott Melker admitted that $6,000-$7,000 waters are a safe zone for Bitcoin (BTC). The Wolf of All Streets named this territory the 'happy place'.

It should be noticed that the price of Bitcoin (BTC) returned over $6,000 less than three years ago after the third worst drop in history.

At press time, Bitcoin (BTC) was trading at $6,221 on major spot exchanges, gaining 65% from its 2020 bottom. 

Legendary Tim Draper to Invest in Indian Crypto Startups. Another ‘India Pump’ On Cards?

Sun, 03/22/2020 - 15:21
  • Vladislav Sopov

    Tim Draper, top-level venture capitalist, Founder of Draper Venture Network, and Draper University, applauded the decision of India’s Supreme Court to remove crypto ban.

Billionaire investor Tim Draper was among the most acerbic critics on the Indian crypto ban. Now, in a move by the country's Supreme Court, he's ready to invest in the local blockchain sector.

Renaissance for India

According to Mr. Draper, India had been set back 40 years due to the crypto prohibition aftermath. With the crypto ban ruling overturned, Draper visited the country to meet India's crypto community participants - entrepreneurs, stakeholders, managers, and developers. 

Local media outlined that the legendary investor was satisfied by the results of this networking, and even talked about his plan to fund some of them.

Mr. Draper caught onto the global trend some days ago when the Binance crypto exchange ecosystem announced its launch of a $50M foundation to fuel India's crypto startups. He is known as one of the leading venture capitalists across the globe. His most prominent investments include Baidu, Hotmail, Skype, Tesla, SpaceX, and Twitter.

Indian Altcoins to Pump?

Typically, the native assets of the Indian-based crypto-oriented projects are very sensitive about such news. It appears that the prices may surge rapidly after an influx of venture capital.

For example, after overturning the crypto ban ruling, the WRX token of WazirX's local fiat-to-crypto exchange surged 63% within a few hours, while MATIC, a native asset of Matic Network, gained 27%

