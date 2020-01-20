Bitcoin (BTC) Price to Hit $16,000 by June 2020, Crypto Trader Predicts

With Bitcoin trading near $8,600 and the May halving drawing closer, the community hopes that after the event BTC will at least partly regain its 2017 all-time high gains

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The crypto community remains bullish long-term on Bitcoin but when it comes to predictions for the next few weeks, opinions of analysts and traders have begun varying. Many, however, are still bullish on BTC, altogether.

Long-term forecasts are pointing towards $16,000 by June and indicate that, prior to June, the Bitcoin price should grow due to the new CME BTC futures gap.

‘Bitcoin $16,000 by June’

Crypto trader ‘CryptoWolf’ has suggested that by June 2020 the price of the flagship currency will surge to $16,000 per coin. This is straight after the Bitcoin halving in May (119 days to go) that the community is looking forward to as arguments regarding whether the halving is priced in or not have not ceased.

My guess, Bitcoin @ 16000 by June.

After the halving takes place, miners’ rewards for verifying transactions on the Bitcoin network will be reduced by half. The majority of Bitcoin investors are expecting the BTC price to skyrocket, since the event will make BTC a more scarce asset.

Some of the boldest predictions have it that within a year or two after the halving, Bitcoin will hit from $250,000 (Tim Draper) to $1 mln (John McAfee - by end of December 2020).

Bitcoin futures on CME create another gap

Earlier today, crypto trader Scott Melker took to his Twitter page to share that he noticed a new gap on the CME Bitcoin futures chart. However, he points out that, this time, the gap is down.

In the comment thread, he talks about bullish divergences. He says that, in theory, the BTC price should rise after a downward gap is filled.

The thing is that Bitcoin futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) trade only five days a week. The BTC price between the Friday closure and Monday opening may be different, which creates a gap. Later on, these gaps get filled.

‘The main zone is the $8,250 area.’

Crypto analyst from Amsterdam @CryptoMichNL expects Bitcoin to decrease a little and backtest the support level of $8,250.

However, he admits that, should BTC break through $8,850-$8,900, his view and forecast may change. He says: