Bitcoin (BTC) Price to Hit $15,000 All-Time High in 2021: Analyst Tells U.Today

Recently, U.Today talked to Dutch analyst Michael van de Poppe (aka Crypto Michael on Twitter) about trading, altcoins and short-term Bitcoin prospects. Poppe trades both on the crypto and stock markets, saying that trading is a bigger thing with stocks and less volatile.
When asked about the next all-time high for Bitcoin, Michael van de Poppe said that he does not expect it to happen this year. He is making a bet on 2021 and supposes that, by then, Bitcoin may reach either $12,000 or $15,000.
“Probably around $12,000 to $15,000. Somewhere in that region, I guess.”
However, he admits that the price could surge in 2020 if the BTC market shows a large rebound or some major FOMO emerges.
Another option, he is considering, for Bitcoin to rise is through the equity market:
“Maybe, if we get some big market structured thing that happens in the equity market that starts to spike like hyperinflation or whatever. But unless that happens, I think it's going to be next year.”