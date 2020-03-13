BTC
7.25%
5273.46
ETH
13.67%
124.79
LTC
16.08%
35.09
EOS
5.63%
1.895
XRP
5.13%
0.1456
ADA
12.89%
0.02618
NEO
0.02%
5.739
TRX
13.19%
0.009627
Back
U.Today is supported by its audience. When you buy through referral links, we may earn a commission.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price to Hit $15,000 All-Time High in 2021: Analyst Tells U.Today

📰 News
Fri, 03/13/2020 - 13:28
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • Yuri Molchan

    In a recent interview with U.Today, analyst and trader Michael van de Poppe predicted when Bitcoin will reach a new all-time high and what will push it there

Cover image via www.shutterstock.com

Recently, U.Today talked to Dutch analyst Michael van de Poppe (aka Crypto Michael on Twitter) about trading, altcoins and short-term Bitcoin prospects. Poppe trades both on the crypto and stock markets, saying that trading is a bigger thing with stocks and less volatile.

When asked about the next all-time high for Bitcoin, Michael van de Poppe said that he does not expect it to happen this year. He is making a bet on 2021 and supposes that, by then, Bitcoin may reach either $12,000 or $15,000.

“Probably around $12,000 to $15,000. Somewhere in that region, I guess.”

Must Read
Interview with Crypto Michael: Which Crypto to Trade With And How Much Bitcoin Will Cost in 2020 - READ MORE

However, he admits that the price could surge in 2020 if the BTC market shows a large rebound or some major FOMO emerges.

Another option, he is considering, for Bitcoin to rise is through the equity market:

“Maybe, if we get some big market structured thing that happens in the equity market that starts to spike like hyperinflation or whatever. But unless that happens, I think it's going to be next year.”

#Bitcoin Price Prediction #Cryptocurrency Trading

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

Cloud miningPromo

IQ Mining
Monthly Giveaway
Website
CryptoUniverse
Cashback up to 20%
Website
Bitluck
Plans starting from $10
Website
Recommended articles
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Can Still Reach $100,000, Stock-to-Flow Model Remains Valid: Analyst

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Can Still Reach $100,000, Stock-to-Flow Model Remains Valid: Analyst
Gold (XAU) Loses Eight Bitcoin (BTC) Market Caps During Four-Day Rout

Gold (XAU) Loses Eight Bitcoin (BTC) Market Caps During Four-Day Rout
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Tanking Again as Trump Expected to Declare National Emergency Over Coronavirus

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Tanking Again as Trump Expected to Declare National Emergency Over Coronavirus

Ledger Nano Wallet — Family Pack 37% OFF

4.8/5
Read more

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Can Still Reach $100,000, Stock-to-Flow Model Remains Valid: Analyst

📰 News
Fri, 03/13/2020 - 19:42
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • Alex Dovbnya

    Dutch crypto analyst PlanB explains why his stock-to-flow model still holds after everyone decided that it was toast

Cover image via u.today
Contents

March 12 was a very tough day for Bitcoin maximalists. The number one cryptocurrency by market cap shattered all imaginable support levels during a hectic 40 percent rout. 

That said, Plan B, the anonymous creator of the stock-to-flow model, is still convinced that BTC is going to reach $100,000 after this sentiment-shifting crash.   

Must Read
Bitcoin (BTC) Price to Hit $15,000 All-Time High in 2021: Analyst Tells U.Today - READ MORE

No pain, no gain 

The S2F model, which attempts to explain Bitcoin’s past and future price moves based on its scarcity, has become one of the main bullish narratives due to its historic accuracy. However, the black swan crash that is forcing miners to capitulate just two months before the May halving, has seemingly invalidated it. 

Plan B, after going to the woods to avoid a storm of hateful ‘Plan C’ tweets, now confirms that the model remains valid since Bitcoin still managed to stay within its bands. 

The Dutch analyst also cautioned investors that they should not expect high returns without extreme price swings.  

Must Read
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Tanking Again as Trump Expected to Declare National Emergency Over Coronavirus - READ MORE

A different perspective

At press time, BTC is trading well below its the S2F price of $8,671. As reported by U.Today, PlanB predicted that the coin’s price would stay above the aforementioned level in March, which now seems all but impossible after Bitcoin’s biggest price drop since 2013.

On the flip side, BTC also deviated a lot from the model’s price when it pumped to its 2019 high of $13,777, but nobody seemed to mind. 

Moreover, PlanB noted that there were historic red dots below the bands, which happened in 2020, but it doesn’t matter as long as Bitcoin still oscillated around the model.  

#Bitcoin Price Prediction

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

Cloud miningPromo

IQ Mining
Monthly Giveaway
Website
CryptoUniverse
Cashback up to 20%
Website
Bitluck
Plans starting from $10
Website
Recommended articles
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Can Still Reach $100,000, Stock-to-Flow Model Remains Valid: Analyst

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Can Still Reach $100,000, Stock-to-Flow Model Remains Valid: Analyst
Gold (XAU) Loses Eight Bitcoin (BTC) Market Caps During Four-Day Rout

Gold (XAU) Loses Eight Bitcoin (BTC) Market Caps During Four-Day Rout
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Tanking Again as Trump Expected to Declare National Emergency Over Coronavirus

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Tanking Again as Trump Expected to Declare National Emergency Over Coronavirus

Ledger Nano Wallet — Family Pack 37% OFF

4.8/5
Read more