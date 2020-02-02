Bitcoin (BTC) Price to Hit $100,000 after Full Bull Market Begins: Crypto Trader Explains Why

Original article based on tweet

Many hope that this year the BTC price will surge at least to $20,000, and a trader predicts that once BTC hits $20,000 it will then quickly move to $100,000

After the all-time high close to $20,000 BTC reached in 2017, the next peak was slightly under $13,000 in 2019. This year, many in the crypto community expect Bitcoin to surge after the halvening in May and at least regain the $20,000 level, fixing above it.

Now, another trader is predicting Bitcoin to achieve the $100,000 level in the near future, after the price retakes the ATH of 2017.

BTC to reach $100,000 soon after $20,000

Crypto trader @BTC_Macro believes that a lot of new people in the crypto community do not realize the high speed at which Bitcoin may move further North, once it regains the $20,000 level.

The next price mark the trader predict for BTC is first $50,000, then $100,000. It will happen, as soon as a full bull market unleashes, he says.

“They have no idea how much Bitcoin will pump once it really gets going!”

People underestimate how quickly Bitcoin will go from $20k to $50k and then $100k.



Most of the new people have never seen a full bull market. They have no idea how much Bitcoin will pump once it really gets going! — Bitcoin Macro (@BTC_Macro) February 1, 2020

A short-term BTC prospect

Trader ‘CryptoWolf’ has posted a series of tweets about the BTC price. In the first one, he looks at the bigger picture on the chart and shows an ascending triangle. This could be bullish for BTC, he states.

However, looking at the recent period on the chart, he says that at the moment there is a descending triangle – this pattern is on the dominance, the trader states.