Bitcoin (BTC) Price to Head for $8,540 in 4-8 Weeks After Retracing to $6,800

Bitcoin may show bearish divergences should it rally to $7,600, a trader said, adding that a drop to $6,900 would be critical

After rallying above the $7,000 level on April 6, Bitcoin has been confidently holding in the $7,300 zone, failing attempts to rise higher.

Meanwhile, traders are overall bullish on BTC’s future moves, but some of them expect it to go down first.

‘Surging to $8,540 in 4-8 weeks’

Trader @MacnBTC offered his followers a bullish scenario preceded by a bearish move. The trader expects BTC to reverse at the $7,450-$7,650 level and head back to $6,800-$6,650.

However, he said that in a month or two, Bitcoin should fill the CME gap and then soar to the $8,540 level.

Bearish divergences may emerge

Analyst Michael van de Poppe expects Bitcoin to form bearish divergences should it start rising and target the $7,400-$7,600 price marks. He added that if BTC falls below $6,900, this would likely cause a downward movement towards $5,800.

Earlier, the analyst tweeted:

“Small drop here, but nothing special yet. It might be that we're going to test the $6,900 area for a bounce. Holding $6,900 would create the opportunity of another run to $7,300-7,500 for a bearish div. Losing $6,900 and I think we'll see $5,800 quite fast.”

Trader ‘George’ believes that, should BTC lose the daily/yearly open on the chart, the price would start falling much lower. However, he is eyeing a bullish scenario too, in which Bitcoin is targeting the $7,600 zone.

His most recent tweet, however, states this:

Comparing Bitcoin to Amazon shares

