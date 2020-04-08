Bitcoin (BTC) Price to Head for $8,540 in 4-8 Weeks After Retracing to $6,800

-
After rallying above the $7,000 level on April 6, Bitcoin has been confidently holding in the $7,300 zone, failing attempts to rise higher.
Meanwhile, traders are overall bullish on BTC’s future moves, but some of them expect it to go down first.
‘Surging to $8,540 in 4-8 weeks’
Trader @MacnBTC offered his followers a bullish scenario preceded by a bearish move. The trader expects BTC to reverse at the $7,450-$7,650 level and head back to $6,800-$6,650.
However, he said that in a month or two, Bitcoin should fill the CME gap and then soar to the $8,540 level.
Bearish divergences may emerge
Analyst Michael van de Poppe expects Bitcoin to form bearish divergences should it start rising and target the $7,400-$7,600 price marks. He added that if BTC falls below $6,900, this would likely cause a downward movement towards $5,800.
Earlier, the analyst tweeted:
“Small drop here, but nothing special yet. It might be that we're going to test the $6,900 area for a bounce. Holding $6,900 would create the opportunity of another run to $7,300-7,500 for a bearish div. Losing $6,900 and I think we'll see $5,800 quite fast.”
Trader ‘George’ believes that, should BTC lose the daily/yearly open on the chart, the price would start falling much lower. However, he is eyeing a bullish scenario too, in which Bitcoin is targeting the $7,600 zone.
His most recent tweet, however, states this:
Comparing Bitcoin to Amazon shares
Twitter user @hodloncomrades has compared buying Bitcoin to buying Amazon shares before they skyrocketed in price, implying that the same will happen to BTC many years from now.
“Do you sit around the table telling your kids how you missed out on Amazon? If you sit around the dinner table in years to come and also tell your grandkids how you missed out on #bitcoin. Know what your kids will be thinking? Loser.”