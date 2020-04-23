Tweet-based article

Bitcoin (BTC) Price to Head for $8,000 If it Claims This Level

Analysts are sharing their thoughts regarding the next route Bitcoin is likely to follow and what levels it needs to surpass to target $8,000

Cover image via stock.adobe.com

On April 22, the Bitcoin price surpassed the $7,000 level. However, it failed to go higher than $7,140 and has been trading in a range between $7,000 and $7,100 since then.

Some traders are sharing their take on what can help the flagship cryptocurrency break out of the range and start its ascent towards the $7,600 - $8,000 targets.

‘No reason to be bearish yet’

Trader George believes that as long as Bitcoin remains above $6,950 there is no reason to adopt a bearish attitude. On the chart, he shows that breaking above the yearly low of $7,200 would allow Bitcoin to move into the $7,600 area. He remains short-hedged, however.

‘Reclaiming $7,100 will push BTC towards $8,000’

Amsterdam-based analyst ‘Crypto Michael’ tweets that catching up with $7,100 may enable Bitcoin to move on and start testing $7,600 or even $8,000. An opposite scenario he shared is that should BTC slump back to $6,900, this would lead it to the $6,600 target.

Later on, however, he tweeted that the BTC/USDT chart does not look bad and he is now expecting to see whether the new jobless claims report will impact the way BTC will move on from here.

‘$7,130 needs to be claimed’

Trader @FeraSY1 seems to be thinking in lockstep with ‘Crypto Michael’, saying that in order to head for $8,000, Bitcoin has a crucial area to break through - $7,130.