Tweet-based article

Bitcoin (BTC) Price to Head for $8,000 If it Claims This Level

News
Thu, 04/23/2020 - 12:27
Yuri Molchan
Analysts are sharing their thoughts regarding the next route Bitcoin is likely to follow and what levels it needs to surpass to target $8,000
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

On April 22, the Bitcoin price surpassed the $7,000 level. However, it failed to go higher than $7,140 and has been trading in a range between $7,000 and $7,100 since then.

Some traders are sharing their take on what can help the flagship cryptocurrency break out of the range and start its ascent towards the $7,600 - $8,000 targets.

‘No reason to be bearish yet’

Trader George believes that as long as Bitcoin remains above $6,950 there is no reason to adopt a bearish attitude. On the chart, he shows that breaking above the yearly low of $7,200 would allow Bitcoin to move into the $7,600 area. He remains short-hedged, however.

Related
Jack Dorsey Has Only Bitcoin (BTC) in His Twitter Bio – Is He Ultra-Bullish?

‘Reclaiming $7,100 will push BTC towards $8,000’

Amsterdam-based analyst ‘Crypto Michael’ tweets that catching up with $7,100 may enable Bitcoin to move on and start testing $7,600 or even $8,000. An opposite scenario he shared is that should BTC slump back to $6,900, this would lead it to the $6,600 target.

Later on, however, he tweeted that the BTC/USDT chart does not look bad and he is now expecting to see whether the new jobless claims report will impact the way BTC will move on from here.

Related
Bitcoin (BTC) Amount Available to Buyers May Be Far Smaller Than You Think: Top Analyst

‘$7,130 needs to be claimed’

Trader @FeraSY1 seems to be thinking in lockstep with ‘Crypto Michael’, saying that in order to head for $8,000, Bitcoin has a crucial area to break through - $7,130.

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today, can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

Cloud miningPromoted

IQ Mining
30% OFF till 30th Apr
Website
CryptoUniverse
Cashback up to 20%
Website

Trading BotsPromoted

Dax Robot
Website
TOP-20 Cryptocurrency and Bitcoin (BTC) Wallets in 2020
Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020
TOP 15‌ ‌Best‌ ‌Crypto‌ ‌Lending‌ ‌and‌ ‌Bitcoin‌ ‌Loan‌ ‌Websites‌ ‌for ‌2020‌
Subscribe to our daily newsletter!
Thank you for subscribing!
This email address has already subscribed.
By pressing the "Subscribe button" you agree with our Privacy Policy