Original article based on tweet

Bitcoin (BTC) Price to Head for $18,000 with ‘Halving Pre-Pump’ in Three Months: Crypto Analyst

📰 News
  Yuri Molchan
    📰 News

    As the Bitcoin halving is drawing closer, crypto analysts are expecting the BTC price to reach over $10,000 and even reach $18,000 after three months of volatility

Contents

With Bitcoin and the crypto market pumping again and the Bitcoin halving drawing closer, more crypto analysts and traders are expecting BTC to start pumping hard soon. Among the figures that have been voiced so far are $11,000 and $18,000 per Bitcoin if the price begins to accelerate in April, prior to the halving.

‘The target is $18,000’

Analyst @CryptoMichNL believes that the current situation in the cryptomarket has started resembling January 2016, which he has recently been referring to often – the time when the market went into tremendous volatility. This should last for about three months now, he states, and then he expects Bitcoin to start pumping, powered by the approaching halving in May.

The expert believes the price target to be $18,000. The all-time high Bitcoin reached in 2017 was $19,772 – on December 17.

‘Bitcoin is about to rip to $11k’

Investor and trader ‘D.I.Y Investing’ suggests there is a Parabolic SAR on the chart. He expects Bitcoin to surge to $11,000.

The trader also points out that the Bitcoin dominance on the market is getting higher. ‘D.I.Y Investing’ concludes that it will be altcoins that may lead the next rally.

BTC 2
Image via Twitter

‘The crypto market is very sentiment driven’

Crypto expert and columnist Joseph Young believes that pretty much everything on the crypto market depends on investor sentiment. Young tweets that this makes it unpredictable and that a price rise or a price fall may suddenly increase just when you expect it the least.

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

