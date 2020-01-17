Bitcoin (BTC) Price to Head for $18,000 with ‘Halving Pre-Pump’ in Three Months: Crypto Analyst

Original article based on tweet

As the Bitcoin halving is drawing closer, crypto analysts are expecting the BTC price to reach over $10,000 and even reach $18,000 after three months of volatility

With Bitcoin and the crypto market pumping again and the Bitcoin halving drawing closer, more crypto analysts and traders are expecting BTC to start pumping hard soon. Among the figures that have been voiced so far are $11,000 and $18,000 per Bitcoin if the price begins to accelerate in April, prior to the halving.

‘The target is $18,000’

Analyst @CryptoMichNL believes that the current situation in the cryptomarket has started resembling January 2016, which he has recently been referring to often – the time when the market went into tremendous volatility. This should last for about three months now, he states, and then he expects Bitcoin to start pumping, powered by the approaching halving in May.

The expert believes the price target to be $18,000. The all-time high Bitcoin reached in 2017 was $19,772 – on December 17.

It starts to feel like it’s indeed a copy of the period in January 2016, the period I’m referring to a lot.



If so, then we could have 3 months of ridiculous volatility on altcoins & movements, before halving pre-pump is there on $BTC.



Target then should be; $18,000. — Crypto Michaël (@CryptoMichNL) January 16, 2020

‘Bitcoin is about to rip to $11k’

Investor and trader ‘D.I.Y Investing’ suggests there is a Parabolic SAR on the chart. He expects Bitcoin to surge to $11,000.

The trader also points out that the Bitcoin dominance on the market is getting higher. ‘D.I.Y Investing’ concludes that it will be altcoins that may lead the next rally.

Image via Twitter

‘The crypto market is very sentiment driven’

Crypto expert and columnist Joseph Young believes that pretty much everything on the crypto market depends on investor sentiment. Young tweets that this makes it unpredictable and that a price rise or a price fall may suddenly increase just when you expect it the least.