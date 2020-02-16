Bitcoin Price To Face Three Challenges Before Halving in May

Bitcoin (BTC) holders are trying to guess how the upcoming halving will affect the coin's price, but there's still something interesting left to happen before it!

Bitcoin halving (aka halvening) is the reduction of the miner reward in the Bitcoin (BTC) network. The third 'reward era' will be opened as soon as in May 2020. Typically, analysts predict that the price of Bitcoin (BTC) may skyrocket after the halving reaching new all-time-highs very soon.

2014 bear market vs 2020 bear market

Analytical team Optical Art that addresses the sphere of crypto trading charts' visualization attempted to show the most significant price movement factors to occur before and after the third halving event. As a result, a rather sophisticated graph has been created.

Analysts of Otical Art have found it useful to compare today's market with the bear market of 2014. Thus, they admitted that despite the ongoing rally, Bitcoin (BTC) market still remains trapped in bowels of bullish accumulation.

Also, the analysts calculated that the current bearish market will last three times longer compared to the one from 2014. Six years ago, this phase lasted for 13 months between December 2013 and January 2015. Thus, we should wait for the overall bullish reversal of the Bitcoin (BTC) market in Q1, 2021.

Obstacles before halving

As shown on the graph shared by the analysts, just before the halving, Bitcoin (BTC) price may meet the 'resistance outer ring'. This factor is going to make the price drop significantly, just similar to the 'disbelief' phase of traditional market psychology cycles.

Also, before entering the true bullish market, the price should break out of two Fibonacci channels. This refers to parallel trendlines used to estimate support and resistance levels based on the Fibonacci numbers. As a result, the price run will not start immediately after the halving occurs.