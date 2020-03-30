U.Today is supported by its audience. When you buy through referral links, we may earn a commission.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price To Escape 'Buy Zone' in Five Months: Investor

News
Mon, 03/30/2020 - 14:45
Vladislav Sopov
Bitcoin price decline is nowhere near its end and many investors believe now is the best time to buy the bleeding asset. Some traders claim that buyers should hurry up
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents
Put your crypto to work:
10 ETH
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network

Seasoned trader and analyst Dave The Wave has a long-term price prediction theory that covers the ‘buy zones’ that exist within every Bitcoin (BTC) price cycle.

Once-in-a-year opportunity

Dave The Wave demonstrated the ascending channel, which the Bitcoin (BTC) price chart relatively rarely stays within. According to him, a so-called ‘buy zone’ is typically followed by very rapid price growth.

Last time, Bitcoin (BTC) stayed in this zone for 162 days. This journey occurred between November, 2018 and May, 2019, and, therefore, included the two-year low of the last days of December, 2018.

The trader highlighted that due to macro-scale market trends, the current price is outside the previous buy zone as it

Takes a few years for price to reach 'escape velocity' on a longer cycle.

Bitcoin (BTC) left the previous ‘buy’ waters at the $5,500 price level, which is not so far from that of today. And it was on Black Thursday, when Bitcoin (BTC) entered the ongoing ‘buy zone’.

Will halving come in ‘buy zone’?

If this market cycle looks similar to the previous one, we have only about three months to buy in this attractive zone. To some extent, it is in line with the bullish pre-halving narrative. Its advocates believe that the third Bitcoin (BTC) halving will make the price of the crypto king skyrocket.

One of them, trader and analyst Plan B, author of the Stock-to-Flow Bitcoin (BTC) price model, has remembered once again that Bitcoin (BTC) scarcity will become close to that of Gold right after its 2020 halving event. 

About the author

Vladislav Sopov

 Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockhain. Worked in independent analysis (Crypto Briefing) as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

Recommended articles
Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020
TOP 20 Best Bitcoin Trading Bots in 2020
Bitcoin (BTC) Mining Company Shares Pump 40 Percent After COVID-19-Related Announcement
Bitcoin's (BTC) Correlation with U.S. Stocks Reaches New All-Time High: BitMEX Research
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Targets $6,500 Before Future Pullback: Analysts