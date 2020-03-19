Back
Bitcoin (BTC) Price to Bottom Before Hitting $7,000 in August: Major Trader

Thu, 03/19/2020 - 09:00
  • Yuri Molchan

    As the Bitcoin price keeps holding in the mid-$5,000 zone, a prominent trader believes Bitcoin will tank deeper before making a V-reversal

Contents

At the time of writing, Bitcoin remains slightly below $5,500, as the coronavirus pandemic continues. Crypto traders are bullish overall. However, some of them suggest that before rising higher Bitcoin is likely to tank and touch levels below $4,800.

Bottoming to $3,800 before surging to $7,000

Prominent crypto trader ‘DonAlt’ tweeted that, as per his calculations, the Bitcoin price is about to decline and reach a bottom. The V-reversal he hoped for has failed, the trader said. Despite this bearish prediction, ‘DonAlt’ said that he is ‘a bull hoping for a setup, not a bear shorting’.

On the chart he shared, the prediction curve drops to the $3,800 level and then rises to the $7,000 zone in about August of this year.

When asked about miner capitulation over the Bitcoin price crash in the comment thread, ‘DonAlt’ replied:

“People asked me that the last time I longed $3.4k in 2018 too. Miner capitulation has so far always been a meme. If miners become unprofitable they shut off and more profitable ones come.”

$6,800 in April - is that likely?

Trader ‘Anondran’ has shared his short-term forecast for April, which may unfold if the situation on the global markets and with the coronavirus does not change for the worse. ‘Anondran’ tweeted that he expects Bitcoin to reach the $6,800 level next month.

‘$10,000 in a few months after accumulation’

‘TraderXO’ said that he also is not bearish on Bitcoin. He expects BTC to spend a few months in a flat range, then enter a rising trend which will take it up to $10,000.

‘TraderXO’ tweeted that he’d rather participants accumulate Bitcoin while it is trading in this range, rather than for BTC to surge and roll back again later on.

Analyst ‘Crypto Michael’ believes that Bitcoin may soon test the $6,100 resistance. He tweeted:

“$BTC is remaining fairly stable while USA Equities are getting hammered. The Dow I'm watching 18000 points. Usually, the first drop of a bubble is 35-50%, after which a relief occurs. This could suit a push of $BTC to $6,100 as resistance test.”

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

  • Yuri Molchan

    Crypto trader Willy Woo says that the next key step for Bitcoin is to decouple from traditional markets, which, he says, may have started three days ago

Contents

The financial recession and the COVID-19 pandemic continue to hold traditional markets and the Bitcoin price low. However, some analysts expect BTC to reverse in the short term, after an accumulation range.

Trader Willy Woo says that, among other factors, one key event is necessary first – decoupling from the conventional markets. He believes this process has already begun.

The next key event for Bitcoin

Prominent trader Willy Woo has tweeted that Bitcoin needs to decouple from traditional markets in order to begin soaring again and prove to be a safe haven asset.

He shared several bullish BTC charts from various areas. The first one shows that Bitcoin and gold may have started delinking from one of the biggest conventional market indexes – S&P500 – three days ago.

Woo states that Bitcoin may be forming an accumulation pattern before it resumes growth.

Bullish, bullish, bullish

Another chart by Willy Woo shows a strong rebound of the BTC Miners Energy Ratio. Great amounts of energy are flowing into the BTC network – that’s bullish, the trader says.

Woo shared a couple of other charts – on the Bitcoin Difficulty and SORP – saying that all those graphs are bearing bullish signs.

“Difficulty ribbon expansion after a time of compression is generally seen as bullish. I think this is a lower confidence read, it's quite early, but reinforces the mining behind Bitcoin is solid. The network is strong.”

“SOPR, being the on-chain net position of investors is recovering. Rekt investors are now out. This is bullish.”

Blockstream CEO on the BTC fall

Earlier today, the chief of Blockstream, Adam Back, tweeted the events which he believes will trigger the next Bitcoin price surge.

As for the price collapse last week, he reckons that large amounts of Bitcoin could have been sold to compensate for the losses from a great deleveraging of the financial system.

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

