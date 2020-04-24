Bitcoin (BTC) Price Targets $8,000 as Price Action Very Bullish: Trader

Tweet-based article

While Bitcoin is holding at $7,532, traders are trying to see what BTC’s next move will be. Some expect the king crypto to keep going North, but perhaps not right away

Cover image via stock.adobe.com

After the Bitcoin price surged to touch the $7,800 high on Thursday, the BTC price has so far been floating in the mid-$7,000 zone. Traders are expecting it to move towards $8,000 as BTC demand is surging ahead of the halving, which less than twenty days away.

‘Bitcoin is heading for $8,080’

TradingView user ‘Nagihatoum’ believes that the main cryptocurrency is about to start moving towards $8,080. The reason, as he says, is that the ‘price action is very bullish’. He also sees a bullish divergence on the chart.

Image via TradingView

“I didn't think whales would reach the march 11 capitulation point, but they did. Price action is very bullish, above the 12 weekly ema and 4H 200ema, with a pump on heavy volume. There is should be enough momentum to carry the price to the top of the channel forming a bearish harmonic. The equilibrium pattern broke upward and there was a tell-tale sign that I missed, a 4H hidden bullish divergence. In hindsight everything is clear.”

‘BTC bull run is under way’

Trader @SatoshiFlipper believes Bitcoin is forming an Ascending Triangle pattern.

He also states that the BTC bull run has already begun, but to the majority, this will become clear only after some time.

“The $BTC bull run is under way, it just won't be obvious for the majority until many months from now, but mark my words .... it has begun.”

Other traders also expect Bitcoin to continue its rise towards $8,000.

Trader @TheMoonCarl says that BTC will resume its price recovery as soon as it breaks the $7,600 resistance, turning it into support.