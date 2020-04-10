Bitcoin (BTC) Price Targets $6,600 And Lower, Coming Out of Rising Wedge

Tweet-based article

After Bitcoin plunged below the $7,000 level earlier today, breaking out of the Rising Wedge, traders are now expecting the bearish scenario to continue

Bitcoin has yet again demonstrated volatility and rebound, heading below the $7,000 level. At press time, the flagship crypto is trading at $6,927.

Some traders believe this is happening due to BTC breaking out of the bearish Rising Wedge pattern. They expect the downward movement to continue and target $6,600.

Meanwhile, the US Fed Reserve has kept its printing press going, which, as many in the crypto sphere say, should be good for Bitcoin. But not for the economy.

Founder and Managing Director of Boost VC Accelerator Adam Draper tweeted:

“I feel like the #Bitcoin community has been way more silent than usual considering the fact that the US government just printed $2 Trillion. This feels like the perfect time to say "Buy Bitcoin" because that thing we said would happen... it happened.”

Bitcoin is falling

Traders have been taking shorts on the BTC fall. Trader @TheMoonCarl stated that BTC is finally breaking out of the Rising Wedge formation. Earlier, this trader tweeted BTC was likely to decline to $4,000.

Trader @LSDinmycoffee is following the same strategy, shorting Bitcoin. He believes that unless BTC reverses soon, the price fall may be quite significant.

“Shorting the breakdown as suggested was indeed the right move if you were not short from higher already. Took profits on the way down with the biggest chunk at 6950. Only 30% of the position left. It better bounce soon... or 🍄”

‘Lows at 6600 are an attractive target’

Trader @TraderSmokey expects Bitcoin to decline to $6,600, calling that level an attractive target.