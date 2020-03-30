Bitcoin (BTC) Price Targets $6,500 Before Future Pullback: Analysts

Two days ago Bitcoin (BTC) failed to conquer a bearish stronghold at $7,000, which sent it to sub-$6,000 areas. When can we expect the next attack?

Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Put your crypto to work: 10 ETH 1.30 Interest per week

67.5 Interest per year

3.60 Interest rate Join Now! Sponsored by Celsius.Network

Two major cryptocurrency traders and analysts believe that $6,500 may be the final level of this ‘fake rally’ before a new fall for the crypto king.

Relatively calm but targets $6,500

Seasoned crypto trader and analyst Michael van de Poppe recommended his followers to switch their attention towards altcoins. According to him, many of them may bring profit in the short-term perspective:

$BTC is remaining relatively calm, so you can see alts pop here and there. If $BTC goes in accumulation modus, that will probably be the time that they start to kick off. Probably during the summer.

Although, with today's bullish momentum, Bitcoin (BTC) could reach $6,400 and even $6,500 fast. But once it reaches this level, the U-turn is over and we can brace ourselves for a new decline.

The views of Mr. van de Poppe were shared by CryptoBirb, a prominent analyst and founder of The Birb Nest educational platform. According to him, $6,400-$6,600 is the most comfortable area for the ongoing Bitcoin (BTC) price move.

At printing time, Bitcoin (BTC) trades at $6,340 on major spot exchanges.

Don’t recommend Bitcoin (BTC) to Peter Schiff

Famous ‘gold bug’ Peter Schiff never ceases mocking Bitcoin (BTC), with no regard to bullish or bearish sentiments in the market. Yesterday, he compared the declines from the ATH demonstrated by both his beloved gold and the flagship cryptocurrency.

Since the Bitcoin (BTC) fall has been five times deeper, he doesn’t have enough words to characterize its advocates.