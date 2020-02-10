Bitcoin Price Tanks to $9,700. Has Its Rally Ended?

The bulls are in danger with the Bitcoin (BTC) price tanking all the way to $9,700. Will it resume its uptrend?

The Bitcoin (BTC) price didn't manage to stay above $10,000 for long. After its headline-grabbing rally, it suddenly plunged to an intraday low of $9,731, which could mark the end of this uptrend.

Must Read Entire Crypto Land Is Scam, Says Nouriel Roubini - READ MORE

This doesn't necessarily mean that the bears are now in the driver's seat. As reported by U.Today, traders expected a "healthy pullback" after Bitcoin's strong weekly close.

After all, buyers managed to step in rather quickly pushing the BTC price back to the $9,910 level where the leading cryptocurrency is changing hands at the time of writing.