Bitcoin (BTC) Price Tanking Again as Trump Expected to Declare National Emergency Over Coronavirus

Bitcoin's most recent plunge to the $5,100 level coincided with Trump's announcing a press conference on the coronavirus

The Bitcoin (BTC) price swiftly slumped back to the $5,300 level, shedding more than eight percent in minutes. After extending its losses, the cryptocurrency is trading at $5,141 on the Bitstamp exchange.

image by tradingview.com

Must Read Donald Trump Finally Tweets About Bitcoin, and He’s Clearly Not a Fan - READ MORE

Trump announces a press conference

The recent slump came after US President Donald Trump announced a press conference on the coronavirus. During this conference, the POTUS is expected to declare a national emergency over the pandemic.

I will be having a news conference today at 3:00 P.M., The White House. Topic: CoronaVirus! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 13, 2020

In other news, Brazillian president Jair Bolsonaro, who met with Trump last week, has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a Fox News report. However, his Facebook page denies it.

Must Read Bitcoin Price and Trump: Mike Novogratz Makes Surprising 2020 Predictions - READ MORE

Markets feel anxious

Notably, Bitcoin pared its gained together with the U.S. stock market. The Dow, which surged by more than six percent during after the opening bell, is now up only 1.71 percent.

As reported by U.Today, Bitcoin had its biggest daily price collapse since 2013. Meanwhile, the U.S. equities had their worst day since 1987.