BTC
-0.82%
8114.05
ETH
-1.9%
143.77
LTC
-1.92%
50.5
EOS
-2.24%
3.139
XRP
-1.21%
0.2126
ADA
-1.69%
0.03724
NEO
-2.88%
9.955
TRX
-1.59%
0.01481
Back
Get the latest news, Price Analysis and insights
Sign up for crypto-trading tips & hints:
All crypto news for
Sign up for crypto digest

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Struggles to Break Above Key Resistance Level. Peter Brandt Shares His Take

0
📰 News
  • Alex Dovbnya
    📰 News

    Bitcoin (BTC) bulls need to try harder to confirm a breakout of the six-month falling channel but they appear to be on the right track

Cover image via www.youtube.com
Contents

The Bitcoin (BTC) price has recorded a weekly close at a key resistance level, tapping the upper line of the falling channel, according to a chart by trading vet Peter Brandt. He argues that lines should be drawn in such a way to connect the most important price points. 

Bitcoin Price
image by @PeterLBrandt

Must Read
There Is 'Strong Probability' That Bitcoin (BTC) Price Touches $14,000 in 2020: Fundstrat's Tom Lee - READ MORE

A key level for the bulls 

As reported by U.Today, Brandt predicted the pending penetration of the falling channel that has been forming since the June peak of $13,888 could be the sign of a new bull market. To top that off, BTC also managed to hold the support of another multi-year channel.

According to trader HornHairs, BTC has formed an "objectively bullish" weekly close. The top coin has managed to form its first higher low into a higher high on the weekly chart in more than seven months, which is a sign of a bearish-to-bullish trend reversal.       

Bitcoin Price
image by @CryptoHornHairs

Must Read
Bitcoin Price Reaches $29,000 in Iran as Mike Novogratz Calls BTC 'Digital Gold' - READ MORE

Another lower high 

With that being said, Bitcoin didn't manage to surge above $8,500 on the weekly chart, which means that bulls are not out of the woods yet. So far, BTC only formed another lower high since starting its correction. 

As of now, the bulls need to push BTC to the aforementioned level in order to decisively confirm a bullish breakout of the falling channel. If this attempt is rejected, it could inflict a lot of selling pressure on the top cryptocurrency.    

While there is a need to wait for a confirmation, former Wall Street trader and Bitcoin maximalist Tone Vays says that he's close to turning bullish.   

 
Join our Telegram channel to get news even faster!
#Bitcoin Price Prediction #Cryptocurrency Market #Peter Brandt

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

Recommended articles
CLOUD MININGPromoted
IQ MIning
Website
CryptoUniverse
Website
Original article based on tweet

Ethereum (ETH) Breaking 7-Months Falling Wedge Structure, Crypto Traders Are Bullish

0
📰 News
  • Yuri Molchan
    📰 News

    Ethereum has been in a downtrend for a long while, but now, as the developers are implementing new upgrades, traders are getting bullish on ETH

Cover image via 123rf.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Contents

Ethereum has been dismissed by many as a market leader, despite its past achievements. Such rivals as Tron and EOS (off-springs of Vitalik Buterin's chain) have been outperforming Ethereum by the number of transactions per second, new user accounts and the number of dApps being developed on them or migrating to them from other chains.

However, now as the community is about to see Ethereum 2.0 implemented and is watching the growth of Ethereum-based DeFi network attentively, traders say that the ETH price has good chances to recover.

‘Breaking out of 7-months Falling Edge structure’

Crypto trader @IamCryptoWolf has recently posted a chart which shows that Ethereum may actually be breaking out of the Falling Wedge formation that has lasted for about 7 months. A Falling Wedge pattern usually shows that the downward movement will reverse soon and now this is what seems to be happening to the second major cryptocurrency.

ETH 1
Image via Twitter

The same trader has recently stated that Ethereum is going to be the ‘investment of this decade’.

A crypto content-maker Omar Bham, who recently suffered from the crypto purge on YouTube, along with other cryptocurrency bloggers, took this statement of @IamCryptoWolf as a basis for a discussion on his Twitter page, urging his followers to speak if they agree or not.

ETH 2
Image via Twitter

‘Bullish on ETH’

Another crypto trader, @livercoin, has also tweeted to support Ethereum, saying that he has got bullish on this asset and is not going to long Bitcoin any more.

ETH 3
Image via Twitter

Must Read
First Blockchain Voting Conducted by Association of Crypto Enterprises Successfully - READ MORE

Ethereum’s milestones expected in the short term

Many are looking up to Ethereum this year since the developers are about to implement the major upgrade dubbed Ethereum 2.0. Besides, the current DeFi system of financial and banking dApps is also based on Ethereum and is getting a tremendous amount of ETH locked in there – over 3 mln ETH by now.

This amount of ETH locked in with DeFi keeps growing.

Join our Telegram channel to get news even faster!
#Ethereum News #Ethereum Price Prediction

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

Recommended articles
CLOUD MININGPromoted
IQ MIning
Website
CryptoUniverse
Website