Bitcoin (BTC) Price 'Still Targeting' $9400: Moderate Bullish Prediction By Analyst

Is the stunning January rally of the flagship blockchain over? Not yet, supposes Dutch trader Michaël van de Poppe. The new run is on the horizon!

Crypto Twitter is saturated by extremely bullish predictions on Bitcoin (BTC) price. By the way, one prominent trader and analyst came out with a sober but optimistic forecast.

Bitcoin (BTC) holds on

Michaël van de Poppe highlighted the Bitcoin (BTC) struggle to stay above $8800. He treats this success as an obvious marker of a further breakthrough towards $9400.

Image by: https://twitter.com/CryptoMichNL/status/1218487058769108994

At printing time, Bitcoin (BTC) costs $8968, so, the crypto king keeps following the optimistic scenario by Mr. van de Poppe.

Is a collapse possible?

By the way, the trader suggested one more scenario which may come true if Bitcoin (BTC) fails to defend $8800 level. According to Mr. van de Poppe, in this case, Bitcoin (BTC) price may lose 15% shortly, declining to $7600.

As reported by U.Today, some analysts are sure that the impressive rally has already ended. According to trader Scott Melker, Bitcoin faced a severe rejection at the 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement level, which might indicate that $9,000 was the top of the recent rally.

