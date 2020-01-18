Bitcoin (BTC) Price 'Still Targeting' $9400: Moderate Bullish Prediction By Analyst

Crypto Twitter is saturated by extremely bullish predictions on Bitcoin (BTC) price. By the way, one prominent trader and analyst came out with a sober but optimistic forecast.
Bitcoin (BTC) holds on
Michaël van de Poppe highlighted the Bitcoin (BTC) struggle to stay above $8800. He treats this success as an obvious marker of a further breakthrough towards $9400.
At printing time, Bitcoin (BTC) costs $8968, so, the crypto king keeps following the optimistic scenario by Mr. van de Poppe.
Is a collapse possible?
By the way, the trader suggested one more scenario which may come true if Bitcoin (BTC) fails to defend $8800 level. According to Mr. van de Poppe, in this case, Bitcoin (BTC) price may lose 15% shortly, declining to $7600.
As reported by U.Today, some analysts are sure that the impressive rally has already ended. According to trader Scott Melker, Bitcoin faced a severe rejection at the 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement level, which might indicate that $9,000 was the top of the recent rally.
When should we wait for five-digit prices for Bitcoin (BTC)? Share your predictions in Comments!