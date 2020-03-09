Bitcoin (BTC) Price Still on Track to $100,000 Despite Recent Drop. This Analyst Explains Why

Crypto analyst PlanB remains unfazed by the most recent Bitcoin (BTC) price crash, claiming that it is still following his bullish stock-to-flow model

While a lot of cryptocurrency investors are in a state of despondency, this certainly doesn't pertain to reputed cryptocurrency analyst PlanB.

He states that Bitcoin is still following his stock-to-flow model, which predicts that the top cryptocurrency by market capitalization is set to hit $100,000 before December 2021.

#bitcoin S2F chart adjusted for today's "crash" ... nothing really happened, btc still spot on S2F track pic.twitter.com/7bIaZpWgLB — PlanB (@100trillionUSD) March 8, 2020

A looming supply shock

PlanB's model attempts to forecast future price moves of Bitcoin based on the correlation between the stock (the total available supply of the cryptocurrency) and its flow (the amount of newly minted coin).

So far, every reward halving has been game-changing for the crypto king, and the Dutch pundit doesn't expect the forthcoming supply cut to be any different. In May, miners will start earning only 6.25 BTC per block.

As reported by U.Today, PlanB forecasted that BTC would trade above $10,000 after this halving while gradually moving to the aforementioned $100,000 target.

Bitcoin is holding strong

With the BTC price tanking more than 10 percent, the cryptocurrency is showing anything but strength in the short-term. Nonetheless, Plan B says that the cryptocurrency shows no sign of weakness just weeks before the halving since its mining difficulty is expected to increase by a 'massive' seven percent during today's adjustment.

Moreover, the analyst forecasts that Bitcoin's hashrate and difficulty will continue to increase after the halving, debunking the myth that there will be a miner capitulation.