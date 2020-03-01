Bitcoin (BTC) Price Stalls at $8,500, but It's Not Over for Bulls

The bulls are in disbelief after this week's Bitcoin (BTC) price crash, but there is still a chance of at least a minor recovery

Bitcoin's turbulent price action in February has been summarized in one candle. Traders are already busy debating what it could mean for the plummeting cryptocurrency that is currently sitting just above $8,500.

Must Read Bitcoin (BTC) Remains in Bear Market, According to Trading Legend Peter Brandt - READ MORE

Not a bearish reversal

After Bitcoin's precipitous drop last week, which successfully annihilated all of the support levels and resulted in the first red February candle in six years, the market sentiment swiftly changed from bullish to bearish. The monthly close didn't bring any surprises, and it now looks reminiscent of the reversal candle that was recorded back in June 2019.

However, trader Big Cheds aptly pointed to the fact the scary February only signals consolidation since it had a comparatively low volume.

$BTC #Bitcoin - Have heard much talk about how bad the monthly candle was. Always look at the volume on each candle because it determines the strength of the signal



Compare this months volume to similar candle from July 19th



This is a consolidation candle, not reversal candle pic.twitter.com/JRxSiDz8m0 — Big Cheds (@BigCheds) February 29, 2020

image by @BigCheds

As of now, the above-mentioned $8,500 level appears to be the last line of defense for the bulls before an all-out carnage. The fact that BTC managed to close above it on a monthly chart is considered to be a very bullish sign by Satoshi Flipper.

Must Read Bitcoin (BTC) Trader Who Got 2020 Right Expects 'Wild Price Action' Due to Halving - READ MORE

A Monday pump?

Josh Rager is less optimistic about Bitcoin's short-term price action, alleging that the BTC price could drop to $8,300 or even lower in his recent tweet.

That said, he also believes that the CME gap narrative could push the price back above $8,700 as soon as the market opens.

$BTC



Continuing to make lower closes on the daily



Will stack some bids again in the $8300s and lower



Hey, at least we'll have a CME gap at $8700 - a narrative for the market to pump back up pic.twitter.com/mSMkXJPMyb — Josh Rager 📈 (@Josh_Rager) February 29, 2020

image by @Josh_Rager

On Feb. 17, BTC fake-pumped more than six percent to fill a CME gap before giving up all of its gains in a single day and resuming its downtrend.