Bitcoin (BTC) Price Spike Cause Revealed by BitMEX CEO, Fed Involved

News
Thu, 04/30/2020 - 12:02
Vladislav Sopov
Some bullish traders celebrate the long-awaited start of the 'halving rally' as the crypto king surges about 20% in 24 hours. Arthur Hayes puts some water in their wine
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Contents

Arthur Hayes, CEO and founder of BitMEX crypto derivatives exchange, has thanked U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell for the recent breathtaking price surge of the flagship cryptocurrency.

When Fed pumps Bitcoin (BTC)

Mr. Hayes tweeted that we should express our gratitude to Mr. Powell as the price of Bitcoin (BTC) touched $9,500 on some exchanges. The BitMEX CEO also hints at the potential for one of the saddest press conferences ever held by the Federal Reserve.

In this two-day conference on the U.S. Federal Reserve’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) video meeting, Chairman Powell highlighted that the U.S. is going through an unprecedented economic recession.

We are going to see economic data for the second quarter that is worse than any data we have seen for the economy

Also, the Federal Reserve decided to anchor its benchmark interest rate at near-zero levels and pledged to keep it there until the economy recovers. The accommodating policy measures will be in effect until the inflation rate returns to 2% and full employment returns.

Bitcoin (BTC) fixes this?

Despite that this decision on interest rates was fully expected, Mr. Hayes believes that it may have caused the upsurge in the Bitcoin (BTC) price. He demonstrated three offers on BitMEX, three active Bitcoin (BTC) derivatives contracts. 

A perpetual contract for Bitcoin (BTC) traded at $9,224 while contracts with the expiration dates set for June 26th and September 25th, 2020, showed even more impressive price growth. All three contracts were accompanied by significant trading volume indicators.

At press time the Bitcoin (BTC) price is experiencing a correction and is changing hands at $8,930 on major spot exchanges.

About the author

Vladislav Sopov

 Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockhain. Worked in independent analysis (Crypto Briefing) as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

