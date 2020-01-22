BTC
-0.88%
8648.4
ETH
-0.95%
167.75
LTC
0.42%
57.83
EOS
-0.41%
3.64
XRP
-1.01%
0.2343
ADA
-0.48%
0.04608
NEO
-0.97%
11.19
TRX
-0.4%
0.01726
Back
Get the latest news, Price Analysis and insights
Sign up for crypto-trading tips & hints:
All crypto news for
Sign up for crypto digest

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Skyrocketed to $14,000 Last Time This Indicator Turned Green

📰 News
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • Alex Dovbnya
    📰 News

    Bitcoin (BTC) could be on the verge of another bullish breakout if the weekly MACD turns green

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Skyrocketed to $14,000 Last Time This Indicator Turned Green
Cover image via 123rf.com
Contents

Bitcoin bulls could witness significant gains as one of the weekly MACD is about to flash green.  

When the weekly MACD turned bullish back in February 2019, the leading cryptocurrency stunned investors with its impressive run to the yearly high of $13,888.

Must Read
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Could Tank to $8,000. Can Things Get Worse for Bulls? - READ MORE

Not there yet 

According to the chart posted by trader YORK780, the indicator has already turned green after buyers stepped in to defend the $8,600 support. This tiny green bar could mean that Bitcoin is ready for another rally.    

Bitcoin Price

However, it is worth noting that there are five more days left in this week. Given the unprecedented level of volatility that BTC tends to display, one shouldn't exclude another market turnaround.      

On top of that, the weekly MACD is not yet in the green if to apply default TradingView settings.

Bitcoin Price
image by tradingview.com

Must Read
Bitcoin's (BTC) Price Action Remains in Line with 2014 Bear Market - READ MORE

A lagging indicator 

Bitcoin has so far witnessed its best start of the year since 2012 but many fear that the upcoming Chinese New Year could traditionally cause a sell-off

Hence, even if the MACD definitely crosses bullish as early as this week, it could turn out to be just another bull trap that will be similar to the one that took place in September 2018.

Bull trap
image by tradingview.com

This bullish signal gave false hope to the bulls that ended up seeing BTC tanking to $3,100 in December 2018. 

#Bitcoin Price Prediction #Cryptocurrency Market

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

Recommended articles
CLOUD MININGPromoted
IQ MIning
Website
CryptoUniverse
Website