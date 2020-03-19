Back
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Sees ‘Global Bullish Setup’. But There Is One 'If'.

Thu, 03/19/2020 - 12:56
  Vladislav Sopov

    The ongoing Bitcoin (BTC) price flat definitely looks like the calm before a storm. And under certain conditions, this storm may be bullish, says a digital assets manager

Matthew Kaye, chief operations officer and managing partner of the Blockhead Capital blockchain hedge fund, has specified the conditions that may inject new life into the crypto king price.

Medium-term bullish setup

According to Mr. Kaye, the ongoing setup looks like a perfect basis for a bullish run in a medium term of 1-3 years. Although, it is possible only if the 'narrative holds' and the unprecedented amount of USD liquidity goes directly into crypto.

The situation of high inflation, 'money printing' and very thin inter-bank liquidity may be very fruitful for Bitcoin (BTC) in terms of further gains.  

Additionally, Mr. Kaye highlighted that investors, instead of traders, should return to the Bitcoin (BTC) game. If this occurs, the macro prospects are definitely bullish.

Macro is bullish if people are buying bitcoin BECAUSE its a non-sovereign, hard-capped supply, global, immutable, decentralized, digital store of value. Buying just to trade is not nearly as bullish.

Many more 'ifs'

Mr. Kaye's conclusions have generally been supported by his followers, but some of them suspect there are some more conditions for a bullish reversal. E.g., it has been said that the digital market must uncouple itself with classic markets to ensure crypto price growth.

However, Mr. Kaye is sure that Bitcoin (BTC) markets just need more buyers than sellers. And finally, according to him, there are not many Bitcoin (BTC) holders left who would like to sell.

 

Vladislav Sopov

 Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockhain. Worked in independent analysis (Crypto Briefing) as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

Criminals Use These New Techniques to Mine Monero (XMR) on Your Computer

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Eyes $6,000 After 12 Percent Jump, Invalidates Major Bearish Pattern

14,000 BTC Moved from Huobi to Anonymous Wallet Just Now

Thu, 03/19/2020 - 15:26
  Alex Dovbnya

    The criminals behind the Stantinko botnet have come up with new obfuscating techniques to secretly mine Monero (XMR) on their victims’ computers

The Stantinko botnet has weaponized unique techniques for stealthily mining Monero on about half a million computers under its control, according to Slovak internet security company ESET.  

New obfuscating techniques 

In its new post, ESET has outlined five new ways cryptojackers manage to obfuscate illicit cryptocurrency mining. The most elaborate one is generating the strings that are used by the malware in the computer’s memory. Meanwhile, the strings embedded in the module might not serve any purpose apart from deceiving the victim's antivirus software.  

“Since all the strings to be used in a particular function are always assembled sequentially at the beginning of the function, one can emulate the entry points of the functions and extract the sequences of printable characters that arise to reveal the strings,” ESET researcher Vladislav Hrčka explains.    

In order to avoid detection, bad actors also rely on such techniques as the addition of dead code and dead resources.  

A new monetization strategy  

The botnet, which started operating as early as in 2012, mainly targets users from Russia and Ukraine. Last year, the criminal behind it added a module Monero (XMR), the anonymous cryptocurrency, to generate more easy money. Prior to that, it would rely on advertising fraud and credential theft for monetizing. 

Monero has been the darling of cryptojackers for years. As reported by U.Today, illegally mined coins account for more than four percent of the cryptocurrency’s total circulating supply.  

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He's particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

Criminals Use These New Techniques to Mine Monero (XMR) on Your Computer

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Eyes $6,000 After 12 Percent Jump, Invalidates Major Bearish Pattern

14,000 BTC Moved from Huobi to Anonymous Wallet Just Now

