Bitcoin (BTC) Price Remains Unfazed as U.S. Stocks Dive on Skyrocketing Jobless Claims. Is Decoupling Happening?

Bitcoin (BTC) didn't budge after the U.S. stock market dove back into the red due to 6.6 million Americans losing their jobs

This week, 6.6 mln more Americans have filed for unemployment benefits as the coronavirus-driven crisis continues, which resulted in another underwhelming opening for the U.S. stock market.

Bitcoin (BTC), meanwhile, remained relatively steady, currently changing hands at $6,667.

Staggering numbers

Together with 3.4 mln jobless claims that were recorded last week, more than 10 mln Americans have been fired in just two weeks.

To put this into perspective, only 665,000 layoffs were recorded during the 2008 GFC during the worst week.

The number of unemployed Americans is expected to continue increasing since the U.S. is not even close to flattening the curve of infections.

It's finally happening

Notably, Bitcoin remained in limbo despite the fact that stock futures took a hit on the news right on the verge of the opening bell. The Dow is currently down 0.40 percent.

At the time of writing, BTC is sitting above its make-it-or-break it $6,600 level.

According to Charles Edwards of Capriole, Bitcoin has to retain its recent gains in order to decouple from the equities market.