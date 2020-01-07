BTC
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Rejected at $8,000. Are Bulls Still in Control?

0
📰 News
  Alex Dovbnya
    📰 News

    Is this Bitcoin rally finally going to succeed? Here's what some top traders have to say

Cover image via 123rf.com
Contents

The price of Bitcoin surged to $7,975 at around 0:40 UTC, according to CoinStats data. However, the bulls failed to stand their ground here, which resulted in a swift rejection to the low-$7,800 level. Nevertheless, some top traders are still certain that Bitcoin could go higher from here despite BTC's recent failure to break above $8,000.  

Bitcoin Price
image by coinstats.app 

Things are getting interesting 

Prescient trader @CryptoDonAlt, who accurately called this four percent spike yesterday, has taken to Twitter to comfort the bulls. He states that he doesn't see a rejection on low-time frames, which is why he stays long. Moreover, Bitcoin is about to complete an inverse head-and-shoulders (iH&S) pattern that has been dominating crypto Twitter for the past few weeks. If things play out as expected, BTC could easily surge to $9,000. 

Bitcoin Price
image by @CryptoDonAlt

Eric Choe's technical analysis is based on the Elliott wave theory. According to Choe, the top cryptocurrency needs to gain ground above $8,172 for continuation (another impulse wave C). If this is a wave 5 move, BTC could soon surge above $9,500.

Bitcoin Price
image by @CryptoChoe

 As reported by U.Today, Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht predicted that BTC could touch $100,000 as early as in 2020. 

"If the ~$20,000 peak is the end of wave (3), then the correction pattern we are in (or just came out of) is wave (4), and we can expect wave (5) to take us to new all-time highs."  

Another failed breakout? 

Trader Alessio Rastani recently opined that Bitcoin needed to close above the $7,750 resistance for prices to surge higher. 

"I think that Bitcoin could start a major bullish rally here that could take us to quite significantly higher."

However, he did caution his viewers that this could be another failed rally that is similar to the one that took place back in October. 

"The bottom line is that we don't know if the next rally is going to succeed or fail."  

What are your predictions? Share them in the comments! 

#Bitcoin Price Prediction #Cryptocurrency Market

Recommended articles
Original article based on tweet

Bitcoin Price to Hit $8,500 If It Breaks Through $7,900 Resistance, Crypto Traders Expect

0
📰 News
  Yuri Molchan
    📰 News

    While Bitcoin is testing the $7,900 resistance, some traders predict that after breaking through this level, BTC may surge towards $8,500-$9,500

Cover image via 123rf.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Contents

Since the early hours of Tuesday, the price of the digital gold, Bitcoin, has been testing the $7,900 resistance level, unable to break through it so far.

However, some crypto trading experts believe that as soon as this level is reached, Bitcoin will probably rise higher and first take the level of $8,500 and then reach $9,500 because ‘all the money waiting on the sideline will likely FOMO in’.

Bitcoin CMC
Image via CoinMarketCap

“We can continue towards $8,500 and mainly $9,500”

Crypto asset analyst @CryptoMichNL admits the importance of the $7,800 area, since after breaking it, as per him, the Bitcoin price may keep growing in the direction of $8,500 and then – towards $9,500.

However, he admits that a downturn may also take place and BTC will retest the $7,400 level before a major breakout in that case.

“A rise may be expected once $7,900 is behind”

Trader @themooncarl tweets that Bitcoin is getting out of the Falling Wedge pattern and is making a major attempt to break out.

He points out that the resistance Bitcoin is facing at $7,900-$8,000 is strong and crucial for further gains.

However, the trader adds here:

“Until the breakout is confirmed, this could be a fake-out.”

BTC price
Image via Twitter

“The money is likely to FOMO in”

Trader and analyst @IamCryptoWolf is also talking about Bitcoin leaving the Falling Wedge structure that has lasted over half-a-year (for both BTC and ETH).

He points out that if these coins overcome the resistance levels they face, investors who are waiting to see what happens can start an aggressive purchase due to the growth of FOMO (fear of missing out).

BTC ETH price
Image via Twitter

 

#Bitcoin Price Prediction #Cryptocurrency Trading

Recommended articles
