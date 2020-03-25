Bitcoin (BTC) Price Rejected at $6,900 Resistance, $4,800 Is New Target

Original article based on tweet

Earlier today, the flagship cryptocurrency attempted to break the $6,900 level but failed and made a rebound. After rising a little after that, BTC is now trading at $6,620.

‘$4,800 to be tested in the coming period’

Analyst Michael van de Poppe believes that BTC can still remain in the current area for a while. He assumes that Bitcoin could tap the $7,000 zone once again. However, he tweets that Bitcoin will more likely decline to test first $5,400 and then $4,800.

$BTC #BITCOIN



A swift rejection here at $6,900.



It can still hang around this area for a bit. If we break back above $6,650, I'm expecting another tap of the $6,900-7,000 area.



However, all-in-all, remaining to expect $5,400 and $4,800 to be tested in the coming period. pic.twitter.com/2eiAHUEadO — Crypto Michaël (@CryptoMichNL) March 25, 2020

‘Bitcoin halving is in two months, BTC will shine again soon’

Trader ‘Satoshi Flipper’ reminds the community about the approaching Bitcoin halvening. He says that half-a-year after it, long-term BTC investors will look at price levels below $8,000 as a gift and adds that Bitcoin is going to shine again soon.

Guys if you are investing in #Bitcoin for the long term, then any price in the 5k's, 6k's, 7k's is just a huge gift when we look back at this price action 6 months from now, 1 year from now, etc



Halving is still in 2 months and smart money knows this too. — Satoshi Flipper (@SatoshiFlipper) March 25, 2020

“Fuck shorting this strength bro, bottom is in and $BTC will soon shine again :)”

Trader CryptoDude’s take is that breaking above $7,000 will allow Bitcoin to continue its bullish trend. Until it happens, he says, BTC is likely to retest lower levels.