Bitcoin (BTC) Price Rejected at $6,900 Resistance, $4,800 Is New Target

Wed, 03/25/2020 - 14:48
  • Yuri Molchan

    After testing the $6,900 resistance, Bitcoin got rejected, still, some traders remain bullish

Earlier today, the flagship cryptocurrency attempted to break the $6,900 level but failed and made a rebound. After rising a little after that, BTC is now trading at $6,620.

‘$4,800 to be tested in the coming period’

Analyst Michael van de Poppe believes that BTC can still remain in the current area for a while. He assumes that Bitcoin could tap the $7,000 zone once again. However, he tweets that Bitcoin will more likely decline to test first $5,400 and then $4,800.

‘Bitcoin halving is in two months, BTC will shine again soon’

Trader ‘Satoshi Flipper’ reminds the community about the approaching Bitcoin halvening. He says that half-a-year after it, long-term BTC investors will look at price levels below $8,000 as a gift and adds that Bitcoin is going to shine again soon.

“Fuck shorting this strength bro, bottom is in and $BTC will soon shine again :)”

Trader CryptoDude’s take is that breaking above $7,000 will allow Bitcoin to continue its bullish trend. Until it happens, he says, BTC is likely to retest lower levels.

“$BTC Trying it's best to reclaim the previous lows. Close above 7k bulls should be back on track. Until then the argument for a bearish retest here is strong. Flat.”

#Bitcoin Price Prediction

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

Recommended articles
Millennials Could Propel Bitcoin (BTC) Price to $350,000. Research Shows How

Millennials Could Propel Bitcoin (BTC) Price to $350,000. Research Shows How
Bitcoin Scammers Trick Victim Into Sending Them BTC via ATM. Here's How They Did It

Bitcoin Scammers Trick Victim Into Sending Them BTC via ATM. Here's How They Did It

Tron Partners with Metal Pay to Offer TRX for US Remittances Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Tron Partners with Metal Pay to Offer TRX for US Remittances Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Millennials Could Propel Bitcoin (BTC) Price to $350,000. Research Shows How

📰 News
Wed, 03/25/2020 - 17:12
  • Alex Dovbnya

    Millennials and Gen X inheriting nearly $50 trln in the next ten years could be the most bullish thing for Bitcoin (BTC)

According to a new report published by Kraken Intelligence, the in-house research team of one of the leading crypto exchanges, the Bitcoin (BTC) price could skyrocket to $350,000 by 2044. This will be possible if millennials invest at least five percent of their inherited wealth into Bitcoin (BTC).  

The generational wealth transfer 

As of now, baby boomers (Americans who were born between 1946 and 1964) control a whopping 57 percent of the country’s total wealth. However, millennials and Gen X are expected to get their hands on about $50 trln of wealth in the next two years, which appears to be one of the greatest generational wealth transfers in history.   

The idea that a good chunk of this money could be funneled into Bitcoin is not just wishful thinking. According to multiple surveys, millennials tend to be the most crypto-friendly generation. Blockchain Capital found out that 42 percent of them would be willing to buy BTC in the following five years.   

One percent could make a difference 

The report published by Kraken Intelligence states that the BTC price could rocket much higher than $400,000 since it only includes American investors. Still, it would take only one percent of all the money inherited by millennials and Gen X to push Bitcoin to $70,000 by 2044, which appears to be the most conservative estimate. 

As reported by U.Today, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao predicted that Bitcoin’s market cap could easily reach $2 trln.

#Bitcoin Price Prediction

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

