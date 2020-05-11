Bitcoin (BTC) Price Records Biggest CME Gap Ever After Sunday Massacre

Bitcoin futures offered by Chicago-based CME Group record their biggest gap in history after the BTC price witnessed a cataclysmic drop on Sunday

Cover image via stock.adobe.com

CME Group Bitcoin futures have just opened with a massive 13 percent gap, its biggest one to date.



The best thing about CME gaps is that they magically tend to fill sooner or later, which is why traders do not rule out a major upward move.

image by tradingview.com

Bitcoin might not see $10,000 for quite a while

As reported by U.Today, the world’s largest cryptocurrency ended its impressive streak of green candles on May 10.



The bears came back with a bang by pushing the BTC price down more than $1,500 in mere minutes, with $250 mln worth of longs liquidated in a snap on the BitMEX exchange.



The fact that there is a huge CME gap doesn’t necessarily mean that it’s going to be filled right off the bat (even though $1,000 moves are not uncommon for the crypto king). To put this into perspective, it took the bulls nearly two months to fill the six percent gap that was formed on March 9.

image by tradingview.com

If most bearish predictions come to fruition, it could take quite a while before BTC sees $10,000 again.





More interest in CME’s Bitcoin futures

This comes after CME’s Bitcoin futures recorded their highest open interest of nearly $500 mln, which is the total value of all outstanding trades.



On May 8, billionaire investor Paul Tudor Jones sent shockwaves far beyond the cryptocurrency community by announcing his Bitcoin investment.



Despite the soaring open interest, CME Group’s volumes remained anemic compared to mid-February when the BTC price reached its current 2020 high of nearly $10,500.

Subscribe to U.Today on Twitter and get involved in all top daily crypto news, stories and price predictions!