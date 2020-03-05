Back
Original article based on tweet

Bitcoin-BTC Price Reclaims $9,000 Level, Aims Higher on South Korea News

📰 News
Thu, 03/05/2020 - 12:53
  • Yuri Molchan

    Now that Bitcoin has broken above $9,000, news from South Korea on officially approving crypto trading is pushing it higher with the market turning bullish

Contents

On Wednesday, two important things happened for the crypto industry, Bitcoin in particular. First – India's Supreme Court lifted the cryptocurrency ban enforced by the RBI in 2018. The second is HTC announcing a 5G router that can autonomously run a full Bitcoin node.

Today, after Bitcoin pushed above $9,000, news came along that the South Korean government had officially approved cryptocurrency trading in the region, imposing extra regulation on crypto exchanges.

Now, all eyes are on the BTC price, as the community is expecting it to rise.

$9,400 on the cards

At press-time, the flagship currency is trading at $9,108, showing an almost 4-percent rise, as per CoinMarketCap.

Michael van de Poppe has commented on the price breakout. The $9,000 area has turned into support, he says. The analyst believes that the price is now heading towards $9,250 and doesn't rule out rising to $9,400 later on.

BTC 1

 

Trader George tweeted that Bitcoin is strong on the four-hour chart. So far, BTC is trading flat, however, he expects it to go for new highs later on.

 

BTC 2


Reasonable doubt

Co-host of the Reckless Review podcast, Udi Wertheimer, seems skeptical of the BTC price. He explains that Bitcoin has risen 3 percent, causing a real boom. As such, it's likely that many will begin anticipating the coin breaking all time highs as soon as this week.

India to expose BTC to 1.3 bln people

As earlier reported by U.Today, India is now a legal region for cryptocurrency trading after the court cancelled the crypto ban imposed by the country’s central bank – the RBI – two years ago.

Blockstack co-founder, @muneeb, commented on this event, saying that India has a population of around 1.3 billion and the country possesses "more gold that the European Central Bank".

It is time to introduce digital gold to them, he concludes.

#Bitcoin News #Bitcoin Price Prediction

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

📰 News
Thu, 03/05/2020 - 14:25
  • Alex Dovbnya

    The Greenidge Generation gas plant is able to earn 5.5 Bitcoin (BTC) per day while heating the state of New York

Contents

Greenidge Generation, a New York-based power plant that reopened back in 2016, has successfully managed to kill two birds with one stone.

Apart from supplying the state with electricity, it now also rakes in about 5.5 Bitcoin (around $50,000 at current prices) on a daily basis, Bloomberg reports. This is possible because of a recently installed mining facility that's comprised of around 7,000 miners.        

Must Read
98 Percent of Bitcoin (BTC) Mining Rigs to Become Obsolete - READ MORE

A new life

Greenidge was originally built in 1937 as a coal unit before eventually being shut down in 2011. It was dormant for five years before Connecticut-based private equity firm Atlas Holdings transformed it into a natural gas plant that was reopened in 2016 with a focus on producing clean energy.  

Because of its revenue generated from Bitcoin mining, Greenidge will now be able to operate all year round. Prior to that, it was only able to run in the summer and winter seasons when there is high demand for electric power.        

Must Read
Ripple CEO Calls Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Mining 'Massive Waste' - READ MORE

Staying profitable

While the idea of churning out coins with cheap electricity might sound attractive now, things are about to change in May when the mining reward per block is cut from 12.5 BTC to 6.25 BTC. As reported by U.Today, the annual revenue of Bitcoin miners could drop by a whopping $3.1 bln if the Bitcoin price were to remain the same after the halving. 

However, Greenidge CFO Tim Rainey is certain that the mining facility will remain profitable because of its "unique position."    

“Due to our unique position as a co-generation facility, we are able to make money in down markets so that we’re available to catch the upside of volatile price swings.”

#Bitcoin News #Cryptocurrency Mining

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

