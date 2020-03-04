Back
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Ready to Head for $9,000 - Will Crypto Ban Recall Trigger It?

📰 News
Wed, 03/04/2020 - 11:43
  • Yuri Molchan

    While Bitcoin is trading below $8,800, traders nevertheless remain bullish and are expecting the flagship cryptocurrency to reach the $9.000 level soon

Contents

Several big news reports are being discussed on Twitter right now. These include the lifting of the crypto ban in India, which is a reverse on the RBI's decision from spring 2018, and the current Binance technical issue which led to it suspending all trading operations and jeopardizing open orders.

However, traders are also watching the BTC price, hoping it will finally break $9,000 in the near future. With recent news of the Bitcoin hash rate hitting a new all-time high and with about 70 days remaining before the much-expected halving, it does not seem impossible.

‘Prepare for low 9k's I'd say’

Crypto trader @George1Trader is bullish on Bitcoin today, suggesting the community should prepare for it to return to the $9,000 area.

BTC 1

In the comment thread he states:

Crypto trader @PostyXBT tweets:

“Using this 1H range between $8.5k-9k to see where we could be heading next. Bulls back above that 50% level for the time being but I'd like to see a clean break in either direction. Weary of potential fake outs as seen at support twice.”

BTC 2

‘The weekly 21 EMA makes me excited’

Trader ‘CryptoWolf’ also shares his bullish take on short-term prospects for the Bitcoin price. Enumerating bullish details on the charts, the trader concludes that he feels very excited about BTC.

RBI crypto ban ends

Earlier on March 4, U.Today reported that the Supreme Court of India had finally removed the crypto ban the Indian Reserve Bank imposed on Indian crypto exchanges and banks in spring 2018.

Many in the community have taken this as a bullish sign. MATIC has demonstrated a 27-percent rise on this event. This could become a trigger for further Bitcoin price growth.

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

  • Alex Dovbnya

    As the deadly coronavirus makes rounds around the globe, scammers are not hesitating to cash in

Contents

British police have issued a warning about an uptick of scams that are related to the coronavirus outbreak, the Guardian reports. Britons have already lost more than $1 mln to bad actors who also demand Bitcoin payments.   

Mass hysteria 

With 115 confirmed cases in the UK, people are willing to go to extreme lengths to protect themselves from the looming pandemic.

The report states that some victims were careless enough to reply to fake CDC emails that promised to provide them with a list of infected individuals in their area. In return, fraudsters wanted to get paid in Bitcoin. 

Meanwhile, some opportunistic scammers also offer face masks that have recently become a precious commodity because of mass shortages. One man reportedly spent almost $15,000 for some, but never received his order.         

Not a 'Black Mirror' episode 

This has not been the only attempt to cash in on the coronavirus scare. Crypto developers recently launched a dystopian token called 'CoronaCoin' whose supply reduces every 48 hours based on the number of new deaths. 

While 20 percent of CoronaCoin's supply is set to be donated to the Red Cross on a monthly basis, many have still criticized the morbid cryptocurrency as highly unethical. 

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

