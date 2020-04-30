Tweet-based article

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Ready to Destroy $10,000 Level Any Minute Now

News
Thu, 04/30/2020 - 08:16
Yuri Molchan
After breaking the $9,000 resistance earlier today, Bitcoin is still trading above it. Crypto influencer IvanOnTech expects BTC to breach $10,000 any minute now
Bitcoin has pumped almost twenty percent over the past twenty-four hours, adding around $1,000 to its value.

At the time of writing, the world’s most prominent cryptocurrency is trading at $9,214, having retreated from the $9,300 zone. Still many, including Bitcoin educator and YouTuber IvanOnTech, believe that Bitcoin is targeting areas beyond $10,000 and could break that level very soon.

‘Ready to destroy $10,000 any minute now’

IvanOnTech expects Bitcoin to rise above the $10,000 resistance soon, reminding the community that BTC is the top-performing asset this year so far.

The CEO of Pantera Capital, Dan Morehead, has also shared a table that compares Bitcoin’s performance to that of other top assets this year. He says that Bitcoin was born during a financial crisis and will become even stronger in the current one.

$11,500 per one BTC due to FOMO?

Cryptocurrency trader ‘Anondran’ believes that among the things pushing Bitcoin up at the moment is FOMO (fear of missing out). In his semi-joking prediction, he recommends FOMO buyers back off, otherwise, Bitcoin may easily reach $11,500.

"Should we tell the fomo buyers to calm down or is this thing going straight to $11500? $BTC"

Bitcoin (BTC) Now Outperforming Every Asset in 2020 as Its Price Blasts Past $9,300

'I doubt BTC will stay above $10,000'

In his recent tweet, technical analyst and Forbes contributor Naeem Aslam writes that even with the Bitcoin price on fire today, and a chance of the approaching halving pushing BTC above the $10,000 level, he doubts Bitcoin will remain so high for long.

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today, can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

