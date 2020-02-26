Bitcoin (BTC) Price Reaching $1,000,000 'Doesn't Sound Crazy' to Shark Tank’s Robert Herjavec

Shark Tank host Robert Herjavec is certain that Bitcoin (BTC) is a good buy at current prices

Robert Herjavec, the Canadian businessman who's known as the host of the hit TV show 'Shark Tank,' is a 'big believer' in Bitcoin and electronic payments in the future, unlike his fellow host Mark Cuban.

When asked about analysts who say that the price of Bitcoin could reach $100,000 or even $1 mln during his recent Kitco interview, Herjavec said that it didn't sound crazy to him on a long-term basis.

'A fragmented industry'

Herjavec says that one of the main challenges for Bitcoin is the existence of multiple forks.

"There is no one Bitcoin. There are different types of Bitcoin, and I think it's a bit of a fragmented industry."

There are currently three different versions of Bitcoin in the top 10, which signifies how divided the community is. However, the original Bitcoin still blows out of the water its forked versions given that it is responsible for almost 64 percent of the total market cap.

Gold will fade away

Meanwhile, Herjavec confessed that he wasn't keen on gold. He predicts that the lustrous metal will not be an economic indicator in the future.

That said, gold remains a robust safe-haven asset whose price has been exploding due to the mounting coronavirus fears. Bitcoin, which is often touted as its digital version, has failed this recent test.