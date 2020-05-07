Bitcoin (BTC) Price Reaches $9,600, Gets Rejected

The Bitcoin price rallies to $9,626 as the bulls seem to be determined to prove that they have the ball in their court

Cover image via stock.adobe.com

The Bitcoin price has just hit an intraday high of $9,626 at 13:23 UTC on the Bitstamp exchange.



However, the $9,600 resistance was way too hard for the bulls to crack, and the price of the leading cryptocurrency retraced to its current price of $9,497.



image by tradingview.com

According to cryptocurrency trader Josh Rager, the BTC price needs to make a strong push above the abovementioned resistance so that the biggest cryptocurrency by market capitalization can surge above $10,000.

However, it is likely that BTC has already managed to secure a higher high on its daily chart.

