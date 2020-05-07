Bitcoin (BTC) Price Reaches $9,600, Gets Rejected

Thu, 05/07/2020 - 14:12
Alex Dovbnya
The Bitcoin price rallies to $9,626 as the bulls seem to be determined to prove that they have the ball in their court
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

The Bitcoin price has just hit an intraday high of $9,626 at 13:23 UTC on the Bitstamp exchange. 

However, the $9,600 resistance was way too hard for the bulls to crack, and the price of the leading cryptocurrency retraced to its current price of $9,497. 
 

image by tradingview.com

 

According to cryptocurrency trader Josh Rager, the BTC price needs to make a strong push above the abovementioned resistance so that the biggest cryptocurrency by market capitalization can surge above $10,000. 

However, it is likely that BTC has already managed to secure a higher high on its daily chart.  

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

