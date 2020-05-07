Bitcoin (BTC) Price Reaches $9,600, Gets Rejected

The Bitcoin price has just hit an intraday high of $9,626 at 13:23 UTC on the Bitstamp exchange.
However, the $9,600 resistance was way too hard for the bulls to crack, and the price of the leading cryptocurrency retraced to its current price of $9,497.
According to cryptocurrency trader Josh Rager, the BTC price needs to make a strong push above the abovementioned resistance so that the biggest cryptocurrency by market capitalization can surge above $10,000.
However, it is likely that BTC has already managed to secure a higher high on its daily chart.
