Back
U.Today is supported by its audience. When you buy through referral links, we may earn a commission.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Rallies as Trump Offers Free Cash to Americans

📰 News
Tue, 03/17/2020 - 17:55
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • Alex Dovbnya

    As the Trump administration tries to combat the coronavirus fallout with free checks, Bitcoin starts to soar

Cover image via www.youtube.com
Contents

Free cash to Americans. No strings attached. This is exactly what the Trump administration is offering as part of the $850 bln stimulus package that is supposed to cushion the detrimental impact of the coronavirus on the American economy. 

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) rallied more than six percent on the news and reaching an intraday high of $5,507 before trimming some of its gains. 

Must Read
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Could Rebound with U.S. Stock Market: Trader - READ MORE

Free money 

During the latest press conference on the coronavirus, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin proposed sending checks to those affected by the pandemic 'immediately.' This will help those who were forced out of their jobs by the mandatory quarantine to make ends meet.    

While it's not clear how much exactly Americans are going to get, Sen. Mitt Romney recently proposed a $1,000 paycheck to every adult citizen. 

VanEck's Gabor Gurbacs slammed it as 'helicopter money' and predicted that this 'won't end well' the US economy. 

Must Read
It’s Crazy Bitcoin (BTC) Is Down So Little: Peter Schiff - READ MORE

Bitcoin loves stimulus 

As analyst Luke Martin noted, Bitcoin moved in tandem with U.S. stocks on the news, which highlights its positive response to further stimulus. 

According to a new CoinMetrics report, the correlation between BTC and the S&P 500 recently reached its highest level ever. 

#Bitcoin Price Prediction

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

Cloud miningPromo

IQ Mining
Monthly Giveaway
Website
CryptoUniverse
Cashback up to 20%
Website
Bitluck
Plans starting from $10
Website
Recommended articles
Tether's (USDT) Circulating Supply Skyrockets as Volatility Comes to a Head

Tether's (USDT) Circulating Supply Skyrockets as Volatility Comes to a Head
Here's Who Was Responsible for Bitcoin's (BTC) Historic Price Drop

Here's Who Was Responsible for Bitcoin's (BTC) Historic Price Drop
Bitcoin, USDT Start Flowing to Binance – Did CZ’s Promise to Save BTC Cause This?

Bitcoin, USDT Start Flowing to Binance – Did CZ’s Promise to Save BTC Cause This?

Ledger Nano Wallet — Family Pack 37% OFF

4.8/5
Read more

Tether's (USDT) Circulating Supply Skyrockets as Volatility Comes to a Head

📰 News
Tue, 03/17/2020 - 19:36
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • Alex Dovbnya

    Tether's circulating supply surpasses 5.3 bln USDT as investors are looking for a hedge

Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

The circulating supply of Tether (USDT) has surpassed $5.3 bln. According to Bitfinex and Tether CTO Paolo Ardoino, it added almost 165 mln tokens in just 24 hours. 

Must Read
Interview With Bitfinex and Tether CTO Paolo Ardoino on Their New Innovative Products, Next Bitcoin ATH, & DEXes - READ MORE

The real safe haven 

With Bitcoin (BTC) and other major cryptocurrencies erasing nearly 50 percent of their prices, Tether proved to the only safe-haven asset during the Thursday massacre. Investors were converting risky assets into their crypto cash equivalents.      

The market caps of some other fiat-pegged stablecoins also swelled. USDC, Tether's closest rival, increased its circulating supply by 31 percent from March 10 through March 15.  

CoinMetrics
image by coinmetrics.substack.com

Must Read
Tether Is Abandoning Bitcoin with 300 Mln USDT-Omni Transferred to Ethereum Blockchain - READ MORE

Breathing down XRP's neck 

As reported by U.Today, Tether is now well-positioned to become the third-biggest cryptocurrency (only behind Bitcoin and Ethereum) if its circulating supply continues to increase at the same rapid pace.

During the recent market sell-off, the price of XRP crashed to $0.11, which shrunk its market cap to just $4.8 bln. The token is currently trading at $0.14.  

 
#Tether News

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

Cloud miningPromo

IQ Mining
Monthly Giveaway
Website
CryptoUniverse
Cashback up to 20%
Website
Bitluck
Plans starting from $10
Website
Recommended articles
Tether's (USDT) Circulating Supply Skyrockets as Volatility Comes to a Head

Tether's (USDT) Circulating Supply Skyrockets as Volatility Comes to a Head
Here's Who Was Responsible for Bitcoin's (BTC) Historic Price Drop

Here's Who Was Responsible for Bitcoin's (BTC) Historic Price Drop
Bitcoin, USDT Start Flowing to Binance – Did CZ’s Promise to Save BTC Cause This?

Bitcoin, USDT Start Flowing to Binance – Did CZ’s Promise to Save BTC Cause This?

Ledger Nano Wallet — Family Pack 37% OFF

4.8/5
Read more