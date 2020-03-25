Back
U.Today is supported by its audience. When you buy through referral links, we may earn a commission.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Rallied 630,000 Percent After This Rare Event. It's About to Happen Again Today

<svg width="24" height="24" viewBox="0 0 24 24" fill="none" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"> <path d="M20 11H4V8H20V11ZM20 15H13V13H20V15ZM20 19H13V17H20V19ZM11 19H4V13H11V19ZM20.33 4.67L18.67 3L17 4.67L15.33 3L13.67 4.67L12 3L10.33 4.67L8.67 3L7 4.67L5.33 3L3.67 4.67L2 3V19C2 19.5304 2.21071 20.0391 2.58579 20.4142C2.96086 20.7893 3.46957 21 4 21H20C20.5304 21 21.0391 20.7893 21.4142 20.4142C21.7893 20.0391 22 19.5304 22 19V3L20.33 4.67Z" fill="#263238"/> </svg> News
Wed, 03/25/2020 - 19:30
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • Alex Dovbnya

    The last time Bitcoin’s difficulty dropped by more than 16 percent, Bitcoin was trading at just $3.12 per coin

Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

Bitcoin difficulty is on track to drop by more than 16 percent, which would be the second-largest negative adjustment in its entire existence. The good news for the bulls is that it will most likely mark a local BTC price bottom. 

Must Read
Bitcoin's Block Time Continues to Increase. How Will It Affect BTC Halving? - READ MORE

Miners are calling it quits

The coronavirus pandemic that rattled global markets didn’t spare Bitcoin (BTC). After the March 12 price crash, many small miners got backed into a corner. 

Bitcoin’s hashrate, which displays the cumulative power of the network, crashed nearly 40 percent in lockstep with the price. It is currently below 100 Ehash/s, with the halving approaching in less than two months. 

That said, the mammoth-size difficulty adjustment, which is going to happen at around 11 PM EST, is going to provide much-needed relief for miners. 

Must Read
Millennials Could Propel Bitcoin (BTC) Price to $350,000. Research Shows How - READ MORE

A huge rally could be in the offing

The largest difficulty drop to date (18 percent) took place on Oct. 30, 2011. Back then, BTC was changing hands at just $3.12 after shedding about 70 percent of its value in just three months. Since then, BTC skyrocketed by more than 630,000 percent by the end of 2017.

While such humungous gains are most certainly out of reach for an already established asset class, the 15 percent difficulty drop that took place on Dec. 3, 2018, could indicate where BTC is headed next if history is any guide. The leading coin rallied by more than 300 percent in the first half of 2019 before retracing its stellar gains. 

#Bitcoin Price Prediction

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

Cloud miningPromo

IQ Mining
Monthly Giveaway
Website
CryptoUniverse
Cashback up to 20%
Website
Bitluck
Plans starting from $10
Website
Recommended articles
Millennials Could Propel Bitcoin (BTC) Price to $350,000. Research Shows How

Millennials Could Propel Bitcoin (BTC) Price to $350,000. Research Shows How
Bitcoin Scammers Trick Victim Into Sending Them BTC via ATM. Here's How They Did It

Bitcoin Scammers Trick Victim Into Sending Them BTC via ATM. Here's How They Did It

Tron Partners with Metal Pay to Offer TRX for US Remittances Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Tron Partners with Metal Pay to Offer TRX for US Remittances Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Rallied 630,000 Percent After This Rare Event. It's About to Happen Again Today

<svg width="24" height="24" viewBox="0 0 24 24" fill="none" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"> <path d="M20 11H4V8H20V11ZM20 15H13V13H20V15ZM20 19H13V17H20V19ZM11 19H4V13H11V19ZM20.33 4.67L18.67 3L17 4.67L15.33 3L13.67 4.67L12 3L10.33 4.67L8.67 3L7 4.67L5.33 3L3.67 4.67L2 3V19C2 19.5304 2.21071 20.0391 2.58579 20.4142C2.96086 20.7893 3.46957 21 4 21H20C20.5304 21 21.0391 20.7893 21.4142 20.4142C21.7893 20.0391 22 19.5304 22 19V3L20.33 4.67Z" fill="#263238"/> </svg> News
Wed, 03/25/2020 - 19:30
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • Alex Dovbnya

    The last time Bitcoin’s difficulty dropped by more than 16 percent, Bitcoin was trading at just $3.12 per coin

Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

Bitcoin difficulty is on track to drop by more than 16 percent, which would be the second-largest negative adjustment in its entire existence. The good news for the bulls is that it will most likely mark a local BTC price bottom. 

Must Read
Bitcoin's Block Time Continues to Increase. How Will It Affect BTC Halving? - READ MORE

Miners are calling it quits

The coronavirus pandemic that rattled global markets didn’t spare Bitcoin (BTC). After the March 12 price crash, many small miners got backed into a corner. 

Bitcoin’s hashrate, which displays the cumulative power of the network, crashed nearly 40 percent in lockstep with the price. It is currently below 100 Ehash/s, with the halving approaching in less than two months. 

That said, the mammoth-size difficulty adjustment, which is going to happen at around 11 PM EST, is going to provide much-needed relief for miners. 

Must Read
Millennials Could Propel Bitcoin (BTC) Price to $350,000. Research Shows How - READ MORE

A huge rally could be in the offing

The largest difficulty drop to date (18 percent) took place on Oct. 30, 2011. Back then, BTC was changing hands at just $3.12 after shedding about 70 percent of its value in just three months. Since then, BTC skyrocketed by more than 630,000 percent by the end of 2017.

While such humungous gains are most certainly out of reach for an already established asset class, the 15 percent difficulty drop that took place on Dec. 3, 2018, could indicate where BTC is headed next if history is any guide. The leading coin rallied by more than 300 percent in the first half of 2019 before retracing its stellar gains. 

#Bitcoin Price Prediction

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

Cloud miningPromo

IQ Mining
Monthly Giveaway
Website
CryptoUniverse
Cashback up to 20%
Website
Bitluck
Plans starting from $10
Website
Recommended articles
Millennials Could Propel Bitcoin (BTC) Price to $350,000. Research Shows How

Millennials Could Propel Bitcoin (BTC) Price to $350,000. Research Shows How
Bitcoin Scammers Trick Victim Into Sending Them BTC via ATM. Here's How They Did It

Bitcoin Scammers Trick Victim Into Sending Them BTC via ATM. Here's How They Did It

Tron Partners with Metal Pay to Offer TRX for US Remittances Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Tron Partners with Metal Pay to Offer TRX for US Remittances Amid COVID-19 Pandemic