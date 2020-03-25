Bitcoin (BTC) Price Pumpers Compared to COVID-19 Opportunists by Roger Ver

Roger Ver continues to insist that Bitcoin (BTC) maximalists only care about the price, which makes them no different from price-gouging mask sellers

Roger Ver, one of the loudest proponents of Bitcoin Cash (BCH), thinks that there is little difference between Bitcoin (BTC) moonboys and those who are trying to cash in on the coronavirus pandemic.

In a new tweet, he makes it clear that bulls angry with price-gouging mask sellers apparently have zero self-awareness.

So many people that are angered by “price gouging” with facemasks eagerly want to “price gouge” with the sale of their #bitcoin. — Roger Ver (@rogerkver) March 25, 2020

Must Read Ripple CEO Reveals How Coronavirus Has Affected His Company - READ MORE

Pot calling the kettle black?

Ver (a.k.a. “Bitcoin Jesus”) has been at loggerheads with Bitcoin maximalists ever since abandoning the cryptocurrency that started it all for its controversial fork back in 2017 to boost retail adoption. Recently, he lambasted them for only caring about the price to sell their BTC for fiat instead of focusing on undermining the power of world governments.

With that being said, Roger himself doesn’t shy away from price talk. Back in 2011, he famously made a $10,000 bet that Bitcoin would outperform gold and silver at least 100 times.

In his interview with CNBC, which aired in November 2019, Ver also made a wild claim that the BCH price could go up 1,000 times from where it was trading at that moment.

Must Read Will Bitcoin (BTC) Survive Coronavirus Crisis? Here's What Billionaire Tim Draper Has to Say - READ MORE

Coronavirus scams get out of hand

Buying masks at exorbitant prices is definitely not the worst thing that can happen to the victims of those who are trying to capitalize on the Covid-19 pandemic. As reported by U.Today, there were those who didn’t receive their orders at all after falling into scammers' traps.

Meanwhile, some fraudsters go as far as impersonating the World Health Organization (WHO) in order to get Bitcoin donations.