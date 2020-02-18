Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prints Rare Golden Cross That Is Even More Bullish Compared to Previous One

This top trader says that Bitcoin's recent golden cross is even more bullish than the one that took place in April 2019

Even after Bitcoin's precipitous drop to the $9,400 level, the biggest cryptocurrency by market cap still managed to print a relatively rare golden cross on its daily chart. According to YouTube blogger The Moon (Carl Eric Martin), this is a sign of "shifting bullish momentum."

BULLISH: The #Bitcoin golden cross has officially happened!



The 50-day MA just crossed above the 200-day MA.



This is a sign that the momentum is shifting into bullish! pic.twitter.com/OOUC1JbnXY — The Moon (@themooncarl) February 18, 2020

A rare buy signal

Golden crosses are formed when the 50-day MA of a certain asset moves above its 200-day MA. They show that the market is gaining bullish impetus.

The last time this buy signal appeared on the daily chart was in April 2019. It was followed by a 175 percent price rally in Q2.

According to MMCrypto, the bulls need to 'fasten seatbelts' since this golden crossover is even more bullish than the previous one.

The $BTC Golden Cross just happened TODAY!!!



This one is fundamentally different and more bullish than the one we had in April 2019 which took us to $14‘000.



Guys FASTEN your seatbelts, this will be a volatile bullish ride for #Bitcoin in 2020 🤩 pic.twitter.com/WEdpxmEkNy — MMCrypto (@MMcrypto) February 18, 2020

Not out of the woods

It is worth mentioning that golden crosses usually occur when the market is already in a full bull mode, which means that this is a lagging indicator. Hence, it's not reasonable to try to predict future prices moves solely based on this bullish crossover.

Moreover, there is a need for strong buyer demand for the BTC price to remain above its 50-day MA. Otherwise, it could witness a painful correction.