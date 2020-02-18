Back

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prints Rare Golden Cross That Is Even More Bullish Compared to Previous One

📰 News
Tue, 02/18/2020 - 06:43
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • {{ content.field_content_author|field_value|getauthorname|raw }}
    Alex Dovbnya

    This top trader says that Bitcoin's recent golden cross is even more bullish than the one that took place in April 2019

Even after Bitcoin's precipitous drop to the $9,400 level, the biggest cryptocurrency by market cap still managed to print a relatively rare golden cross on its daily chart. According to YouTube blogger The Moon (Carl Eric Martin), this is a sign of "shifting bullish momentum."  

Golden Cross

Must Read
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Could Skyrocket to $30,000 After Printing Golden Cross - READ MORE

A rare buy signal 

Golden crosses are formed when the 50-day MA of a certain asset moves above its 200-day MA. They show that the market is gaining bullish impetus.  

The last time this buy signal appeared on the daily chart was in April 2019. It was followed by a 175 percent price rally in Q2.  

According to MMCrypto, the bulls need to 'fasten seatbelts' since this golden crossover is even more bullish than the previous one. 

Golden cross

Must Read
Max Keiser Raises His Bitcoin Price Target to $400,000 - READ MORE

Not out of the woods 

It is worth mentioning that golden crosses usually occur when the market is already in a full bull mode, which means that this is a lagging indicator. Hence, it's not reasonable to try to predict future prices moves solely based on this bullish crossover

Moreover, there is a need for strong buyer demand for the BTC price to remain above its 50-day MA. Otherwise, it could witness a painful correction.  

 
#Bitcoin Price Prediction #Cryptocurrency Market #Cryptocurrency Trading
{{ content.field_content_author|field_value|getauthorname|raw }}

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

Recommended articles
Ripple (XRP) CEO Brad Garlinghouse Criticized by Mati Greenspan and Tuur Demeester: Here's Why

Ripple (XRP) CEO Brad Garlinghouse Criticized by Mati Greenspan and Tuur Demeester: Here's Why
Bitcoin (BTC) Can Help Rebuild Most of Global Financial System: VanEck’s Crypto Chief

Bitcoin (BTC) Can Help Rebuild Most of Global Financial System: VanEck’s Crypto Chief
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction — Was the $9,500 Level the Local Bottom?

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction — Was the $9,500 Level the Local Bottom?