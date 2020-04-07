Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction — What to Expect After $8,000?

U.Today Original Article

The bullish mood is becoming more powerful, even though the long-term bearish trend has not been canceled yet. Although Bitcoin (BTC) is in the green zone, its growth has been the smallest compared to other altcoins in the top 10 list.

The rise of most coins has affected the overall cryptocurrency market capitalization, which has prevailed at the $200 Bln mark.

The relevant data for Bitcoin is below.

BTC/USD: Should we expect a correction soon?

Yesterday, buyers were able to increase their purchases. In the morning, the pair held above the $7,026 resistance and in the evening growth continued. In the Asian session, Bitcoin (BTC) set a new April high of $7,464.

This area is the target growth zone, after which there is a decline. However, this morning there was a shallow pullback from the monthly maximum and the pair is in no hurry to decline.

If, today, the price can resist a deep pullback, then growth will continue. The nearest narrow resistance area is at the $7,600 level. If bears resume pressure and roll the pair back to below $6,648, then a scenario with a sharp drop in prices will unfold.

On the daily chart, Bitcoin (BTC) is trading within an ascending channel. Yesterday the coin tested the MA 50. However, it did not manage to break it. The long-term bearish scenario remains relevant until it reaches $8,000. If buyers manage to hold above the MA 100 and MA 200, then they will seize the initiative.

Bitcoin is trading at $7,366 at press time.