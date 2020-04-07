U.Today is supported by its audience. When you buy through referral links, we may earn a commission.
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction — What to Expect After $8,000?

Price Predictions
Tue, 04/07/2020 - 13:53
Denys Serhiichuk
Will Bitcoin (BTC) find resistance at $8,000?
The bullish mood is becoming more powerful, even though the long-term bearish trend has not been canceled yet. Although Bitcoin (BTC) is in the green zone, its growth has been the smallest compared to other altcoins in the top 10 list.

The rise of most coins has affected the overall cryptocurrency market capitalization, which has prevailed at the $200 Bln mark.

The relevant data for Bitcoin is below.

  • Name: Bitcoin

  • Ticker: BTC

  • Market Cap: $134 570 281 250

  • Price: $7,349.41

  • Volume (24h): $47 137 785 800

  • Change (24h): 2.79%

This data is relevant at press time.

BTC/USD: Should we expect a correction soon?

Yesterday, buyers were able to increase their purchases. In the morning, the pair held above the $7,026 resistance and in the evening growth continued. In the Asian session, Bitcoin (BTC) set a new April high of $7,464.

This area is the target growth zone, after which there is a decline. However, this morning there was a shallow pullback from the monthly maximum and the pair is in no hurry to decline.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Expected to Decline Unless It Hits $10,000 Soon

If, today, the price can resist a deep pullback, then growth will continue. The nearest narrow resistance area is at the $7,600 level. If bears resume pressure and roll the pair back to below $6,648, then a scenario with a sharp drop in prices will unfold.

On the daily chart, Bitcoin (BTC) is trading within an ascending channel. Yesterday the coin tested the MA 50. However, it did not manage to break it. The long-term bearish scenario remains relevant until it reaches $8,000. If buyers manage to hold above the MA 100 and MA 200, then they will seize the initiative.

Bitcoin is trading at $7,366 at press time.

About the author

Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and make predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing & ICO Advisory, ATB Coin, and others.

