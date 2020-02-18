Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction — Was the $9,500 Level the Local Bottom?

Original U.Today article

Is the Golden Cross going to push Bitcoin (BTC) to $11,000 soon?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

After a short period of correction, Bitcoin (BTC), as well as other coins, have renewed their growth. If yesterday Bitcoin SV (BSV) was the main loser, today, it is the top gainer, its rate has risen by 18.65% over the last day.

Over the last week, the dominance rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has strengthened and now makes up 62.3%

The relevant data of Bitcoin is looking the following way.

Name: Bitcoin

Ticker: BTC

Market Cap: $175 616 397 047

Price: $9 636,43

Volume (24h): $42 100 435 663

Change (24h): 1.01%

The data is relevant at the press time.

BTC/USD: Golder Cross as a Reason for $10,000?

Bitcoin (BTC) has bounce off the support at $9,500, however, facing difficulties to fix above $9,700. At the moment, the rate of the chief crypto has risen by 1.25% over the previous day.

According to the chart, the local bottom has passed and before moving to $10,000 a sideways trend might take place. The weakness of bears to push the rate lower is confirmed by the MACD indicator that is about to switch to green soon.

Must Read 'I Never Said Bitcoin (BTC) Price Couldn't Rise': Peter Schiff - READ MORE

Overall, the yellow range between $9,500 and $9,600 is the more likely scenario for the nearest days.

On the daily chart of Bitcoin (BTC), a rare golden cross pattern has formed - the intersection of a 50-day MA with a 200-day MA. It is a bullish sign that confirms the long-term buyers' dominance. If Bitcoin (BTC) keeps located within the current levels for a while, the level of $10,500 will be attained by the end of the current week.

Bitcoin is trading at $9,673 at press time.