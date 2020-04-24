U.Today Original Article

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction — Was $7,800 Last Resistance Before Dump?

Fri, 04/24/2020 - 14:26
Denys Serhiichuk
Did yesterday's growth from Bitcoin (BTC) cause a short-term bull run?
The major coins have remained in a positive price mood since yesterday's rally. Tezos (XTZ) has shown the best dynamics, having risen by almost 11% over the past day.

The sharp growth of the main crypto has had almost no effect on its market share. The dominance rate of Bitcoin (BTC) remains the same as it was a week ago at 63.8%.

BTC/USD: Reaching $8,000 before the halving

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading according to our last forecast with it almost reaching $8,000. The coin has peaked since the March 12-13 collapse. It tested $7,700 - $7,800 and held above $7,500.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

The breakdown from $7,150- $7,170 was followed by a sharp acceleration and Bitcoin (BTC) arrived at the mid-term target of $7,738. On the hourly time frame, buyers are trying to gain a foothold above $7,500. If bulls keep the support level at $7,388, the following growth will target the $8,000- $8,200 area.

In case of a breakdown at $7,388 and consolidation below $7,263, there will be every reason to believe that this growth was due to a removal of short positions. In this situation, the chief crypto may again fall below the $7,000 mark. This is currently an alternative scenario.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

On the daily time frame, the Stoch RSI indicator lines are on their way to the overbought zone of the market. There is still time for growth. In the medium term, bulls can break through the two-day moving average EMA200 and hold at a maximum of just $7,987. The $8,000 psychological mark is another zone where there is a high probability of a reversal to a downtrend.

Bitcoin (BTC) is trading at $7,509 at press time.

Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing & ICO Advisory, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

