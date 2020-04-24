Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction — Was $7,800 Last Resistance Before Dump?

U.Today Original Article

The major coins have remained in a positive price mood since yesterday's rally. Tezos (XTZ) has shown the best dynamics, having risen by almost 11% over the past day.

The sharp growth of the main crypto has had almost no effect on its market share. The dominance rate of Bitcoin (BTC) remains the same as it was a week ago at 63.8%.

The relevant data for Bitcoin is below.

Name: Bitcoin

Ticker: BTC

Market Cap: $138 278 923 717

Price: $7,538.53

Volume (24h): $43 266 656 871

Change (24h): 2.61%

The data is relevant at press time.

BTC/USD: Reaching $8,000 before the halving

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading according to our last forecast with it almost reaching $8,000. The coin has peaked since the March 12-13 collapse. It tested $7,700 - $7,800 and held above $7,500.

The breakdown from $7,150- $7,170 was followed by a sharp acceleration and Bitcoin (BTC) arrived at the mid-term target of $7,738. On the hourly time frame, buyers are trying to gain a foothold above $7,500. If bulls keep the support level at $7,388, the following growth will target the $8,000- $8,200 area.

In case of a breakdown at $7,388 and consolidation below $7,263, there will be every reason to believe that this growth was due to a removal of short positions. In this situation, the chief crypto may again fall below the $7,000 mark. This is currently an alternative scenario.

On the daily time frame, the Stoch RSI indicator lines are on their way to the overbought zone of the market. There is still time for growth. In the medium term, bulls can break through the two-day moving average EMA200 and hold at a maximum of just $7,987. The $8,000 psychological mark is another zone where there is a high probability of a reversal to a downtrend.

Bitcoin (BTC) is trading at $7,509 at press time.