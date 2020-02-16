Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction — Trying to Hold the $10,000 Level

Original U.Today article

Have bears seized the initiative by pushing Bitcoin (BTC) back to $9,500?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The cryptocurrency market has entered a deep correction wave after Bitcoin (BTC) lost $400 of its value yesterday. All top 10 coins are in the green zone, while the main losers are Bitcoin SV (BSV) and EOS which rates have declined by 12.15% and 11.31% respectively.

Meantime, while altcoins are falling faster than Bitcoin (BTC), the dominance rate of the main crypto has strengthened and now makes up 61.7%.

The relevant data of Bitcoin is looking the following way.

Name: Bitcoin

Ticker: BTC

Market Cap: $181 142 104 054

Price: $9 941,71

Volume (24h): $44 337 242 746

Change (24h): -2.93%

The data is relevant at the press time.

BTC/USD: Any Hopes for Reaching $11,000 Soon?

Bitcoin (BTC) has failed another attempt to conquer the $10,500 mark. Currently, the chief crypto has lost more than 3% over the last day.

At the moment, Bitcoin (BTC) is trading withing the descending channel on the hourly chart. Moreover, the trading volume keeps declining as well as the lines of the MACD indicator which are about to become more bearish soon.

Must Read Why Is Bitcoin (BTC) Price Rallying in 2020? Brian Kelly Names Three Main Reasons - READ MORE

In this case, the nearest support that the leading crypto might reach is $9,600.

On the daily chart, the situation is much better. Bitcoin (BTC) keeps locating withing the rising channel, moving to the nearest resistance at $11,000. The cancellation of this scenario will be a fixation below $9,500.

Bitcoin is trading at $9,909 at press time.