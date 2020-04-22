Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction — Slight Rise Before Dropping to $6,500

U.Today Original Article

Is $7,000 the last resistance before Bitcoin (BTC) declines to $6,500?

Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Bitcoin (BTC) is slowly rising after retesting the $6,750 level. The growth over the last day has constituted almost 2%. The other coins from the top 10 list have continued trading in the green zone.

The market share of Bitcoin (BTC) was also affected by the ongoing sideways trend. Respectively, the index remains below the 64% mark.

The relevant data of Bitcoin is below.

Name: Bitcoin

Ticker: BTC

Market Cap: $128 225 601 169

Price: $6,991.74

Volume (24h): $30 955 043 178

Change (24h): 1.98%

The data is relevant at press time.

BTC/USD: Trying to break $7,000 before a sharp decline

Bitcoin (BTC) has just retested the $7,000 mark. Overall growth over the past week has amounted to 3.78%.

The main crypto is facing a correction after a decline to $6,750. The current move can be considered a rollback but not the start of a bullish trend.

In this case, traders can expect one more move to around $7,100-$7,200 before the decline starts again. Moreover, the trading volume is quite high at the moment.

On the daily time frame, nothing has changed yet. Trading volume continues dropping, suggesting a lack of buyer interest to push the price higher. The nearest important level is located near the $6,300 mark, which may be reached by the end of the current week.

Bitcoin is trading at $7,067 at press time.