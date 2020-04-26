U.Today Original Article

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction: Short Squeeze as Reason for Decrease to $7,000?

Price Predictions
Sun, 04/26/2020 - 15:17
Denys Serhiichuk
How long is the current upswing for Bitcoin (BTC) gonna last?
This weekend has been quite positive for the cryptocurrency market. All of the top 10 coins have come back into the green. Tezos (XTZ) has had the largest gains, rising about 4% since yesterday.

The recent growth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other coins has had a positive effect on the total market capitalization, which has increased by more than $10 billion since the last week. Currently, it is sitting at $215.3 billion.

Meanwhile, the market share of Bitcoin (BTC) has remained relatively unchanged from the previous week, with the current index sitting at 63.4%.

Below is the relevant data for Bitcoin (BTC) and how it is looking today:

  • Name: Bitcoin

  • Ticker: BTC

  • Market Cap: $139,938,939,116

  • Price: $7,627.66

  • Volume (24H): $31,577,347,614

  • Change (24H): 1.39%

BTC/USD: Is It the Right Time to Open Short Positions?

Our last Bitcoin (BTC) price prediction has come true as the main crypto continued to rise after squeezing to almost $7,800. The growth over the course of the week has constituted 5.74%.

Bitcoin (BTC) has confirmed short-term growth after 2 pumps to almost $7,740 and $7,800, respectively. This rise is accompanied by a high trading volume.

Furthermore, the Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) has just entered the bullish territory, which means that the rising potential is not yet finished. To sum it up, traders might expect an update of the recent high at $7,800 and possible growth towards $8,000.

In case our first prediction comes true, the crucial mark of $8,000 will be a resistance level that might not be easy to break at once. Moreover, there is no liquidity at this zone as Bitcoin (BTC) is about to be overbought, which is based on the Relative Strength Index (RSI). In this regard, there is high probability of a fall from $8,000 to its first important support level at $7,760.

At press time, Bitcoin (BTC) was trading at $7,666.

Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing & ICO Advisory, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

